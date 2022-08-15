ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County supervisors consider legal action over White Oak Creek project

By Thao Ta
 3 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie said they are considering legal action against other board members in a dispute over the White Oak Creek project.

Graham, District 1, said $2,000,000 was allocated to Hinds County to fix the erosion problem in the White Oak Creek area in Northeast Jackson, but he said they did not get the votes for the project from the other board members Monday morning.

Hinds County supervisors disagree on White Oak Creek project

“The game’s not completely over yet. It’s just that today was a major bump backwards. This is the first time, and I’ve been here since 2008, where money was given to someone else, and it was given to you. It makes me feel funny even saying those type of word,” said Graham.

Graham and Archie, District 2, said they want to have the motion overturned and are working on possible ways to do so.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

