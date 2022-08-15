Injured vets returning, ‘Muuuth’, film work, D rules-Day 16 of camp

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – It wasn’t a specific play or performance that jumps out about the Monday practice at St.

Vincent College. The theme seemed to be key players returning to live team action.

For the first time since his foot injury, tailback Najee Harris worked back into contact during the two-minute drill and was the last one off the practice field doing a variety of ball and running drills.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has taken part in a couple of team periods, but was extremely active on Monday catching three passes (two good ones down the seam) from Mitch Trubisky during the two-minute drill and a beautiful TD throw and catch on a fade from Kenny Pickett during the ‘7 shots’ drill.

Diontae Johnson said it felt great to be back out there with the guys going through daily routines again. Johnson caught a touchdown during ‘7 shots’ and says he’ll be in good shape to play on Saturday. The receiver said it wasn’t really much of an injury as to why he missed a few days of team practice.

“It helps to have our weapons back,” Trubisky said. “We just got to keep getting healthy and keep getting better one day at a time. It’s awesome to have those guys back and see them making plays out here. We have to continue to build the chemistry with everybody. It’s great to have those guys back, for sure.”

2-minute drill

Steelers ran a pair of two-minute drill scenarios with 1:48 on the clock and one time out. Trubisky got the first opportunity. He completed four of 10 passes, all four completions to tight ends (three to Freiermuth). He was stopped at the 11-yard line after a pair of incompletions in the end zone. One a ball knocked away from George Pickens on a jump ball pass breakup by Ahkello Witherspoon . The other too wide for Johnson.

Kenny Pickett started his drive with a completion to Gunner Olszewski and after a Jaylen Warren run of seven yards, another completion to Olszewski. Then Arthur Maulet ended a good day by the defense with a practice-ending interception.

7-shots

Another win for the defense on Monday and a good night of steak dinners for the defenders.

· Jaylen Warren stuffed by Terrell Edmunds and others at the one-yard line

· Trubisky incomplete to Zach Gentry in the back corner (Gentry returning to team drills)

· Trubisky TD to Johnson in the front corner of the end zone, Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin rounded disputed the TD call as it was close to crossing the goal line.

· Trubisky sacked by Minkah Fitzpatrick as he shot the gap (Minkah would have a Pick 6 later in team drills)

· Pickett perfect fade Freiermuth for a TD

· Master Teague cut left side untouched for a TD

· Mason Rudolph to Cody White stopped short DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson .

Film Work

Tomlin did not have the team participate in a walk-through on Monday, rather they spent the morning studying tape from the first preseason game.

“Opportunity to make some acknowledgements or corrections, to learn from the things that we’ve done and just gain experience associated with combing through it,” Tomlin said. “We’ll use the lessons learned in stadium as a guide as we get better.”

What were the lessons learned?

“We have to have better gap integrity, but we talked about that after the game,” Tomlin said. “We won’t grade on the curve based on who’s available or who’s playing. The 11 on the field represent us, the standards that we live by, and we weren’t strong enough particularly against the run. We didn’t tee up our situational ball well enough because we were weak against the run at times in game.”

Bush-Spillane battle

Tomlin said all of the quarterbacks played well Saturday and the corner battle was a little skewed because Witherspoon left with an injury. What about the one at middle linebacker between Devin Bush and Robert Spillane .

“I would imagine that both guys are varsity in their abilities, so that there’s going to be a role for them,” Tomlin said. “But make no mistake, there’s a competition component to what’s transpiring here in terms of dividing the labor up for sure.

Injuries

A couple of new injuries as receiver Miles Boykin is day-to-day with a rib injury and safety Karl Joseph is dealing with a foot injury and Tomlin said the West Virginia star is beyond day-to-day.

Guard Kendrick Green left the field with an undisclosed injury, walked up the hill to the training room and then back on the field and fully competed in team drills.

Those who didn’t practice Monday- RB Benny Snell, FB Derek Watt, DL Montravious Adams, LB Alex Highsmith, LB Marcus Allen, WR Calvin Austin, WR Anthony Miller (arm in a sling and in street clothes).