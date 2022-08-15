Effective: 2022-08-18 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard; Orange; Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Orange and Osceola. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Port Saint John, Titusville Airport, Sharpes, Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, Mims, Merritt Island, Canaveral Groves, Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge, Canaveral Acres, Bellwood and Lagrange. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

