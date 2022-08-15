Effective: 2022-08-16 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 230 PM PDT. * At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Visitor, or 8 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 102. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO