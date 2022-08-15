Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 449 PM PDT, Heavy rain continues west of US-95 north of Needles. Flash flooding remains possible along US-95 especially within low water crossings and near washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Laughlin and Highway 95 And I-40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 230 PM PDT. * At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cottonwood Visitor, or 8 miles northwest of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 102. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
