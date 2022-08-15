Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday

Read full article on original website
Lawsuit to halt Hoboken dispensary application largely dismissed, but condo owners may sue again
A legal effort to halt the dispensary applying to open in a Hoboken condo building has been largely blocked, at least for now. The condominium association for the 14th and Hudson streets building where Story Dispensary would open sued the dispensary applicants and the landlord of the retail unit in May. Jaclyn Fulop, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wife, was named in the lawsuit because the Exchange Physical Therapy Group business she co-owns with Drew Nussbaum owns the unit.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
jcitytimes.com
Ridley, Boggiano Question Whether City Would Enforce New Pedestrian Safety Ordinance
Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley and Ward B Councilman Rich Boggiano are questioning whether an ordinance banning off-road vehicles from city streets makes sense given the likelihood that it would not be enforced. Spurred by a seeming epidemic of reckless ATV and dirt-bike riders, at Monday’s caucus meeting the City...
Differing views on Turnpike Extension expansion; Amy DeGise must go | Letters
I would like to praise Ward E Councilman Mr. Solomon and lawyer Mr. Reichmann for a well-written and timely article published by The Jersey Journal on NJ.com yesterday (“Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate”). It’s absurd to think that this ill-conceived project will benefit...
Jersey City residents call for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign
Several Jersey City residents called for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at a council meeting on Wednesday - a month after her viral hit-and-run.
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Water main break causes street closures in downtown Newark
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the intersection and several surrounding roads covered with muddy water.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Assaults Woman In Union City, Punching Her In Face
On July 13, 2022, 40-year old Jamel Zellner of 72 Logan Avenue in Jersey City, was arrested by Union City Police for striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim told police she also was choked around her neck by Zellner, causing her to have trouble breathing.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
forgotten-ny.com
TRENTON’S ANCIENT STREET SIGNS
My visits to New Jersey have been sporadic. For 30 years, on occasion, I have spent a lot of time in Hoboken and even worked there for a year in 2016. Back in 2013 and 2014, I walked the length of most of its north-south streets, acquired hundreds of pictures, but didn’t feel them to be compelling enough to post. Nonetheless, I did devise a Hoboken category, and do try to get there via PATH at least once per year. Ditto Jersey City. I have found Newark to be a tougher nut to crack and will likely postpone it till the current overall USA crime wave calms down somewhat. Other relatively recent forays have put me in Hackensack so I can say I ate at the White Manna. I have also been to Fort Lee (for Hiram’s Hot Dogs on Palisade Avenue) and Spring Lake down the Jersey Shore. A cousin used to give annual Christmas extravaganzas at her home in West Windsor.
Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group
Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says
A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis train service suspended as police investigate discovery of a body
WALLKILL – All Port Jervis Metro-North train service is suspended this morning as police investigate the discovery of a body along the railroad tracks at the Town of Wallkill train station. Wallkill Town and State Police cars are blocking the entrance to that station and turning commuters away. A...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
NJ.com
