ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday

By Haresh Oudhnarine
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Lawsuit to halt Hoboken dispensary application largely dismissed, but condo owners may sue again

A legal effort to halt the dispensary applying to open in a Hoboken condo building has been largely blocked, at least for now. The condominium association for the 14th and Hudson streets building where Story Dispensary would open sued the dispensary applicants and the landlord of the retail unit in May. Jaclyn Fulop, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wife, was named in the lawsuit because the Exchange Physical Therapy Group business she co-owns with Drew Nussbaum owns the unit.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Cars
Jersey City, NJ
Government
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Park#Plazas#Bike#Affordable Housing
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
forgotten-ny.com

TRENTON’S ANCIENT STREET SIGNS

My visits to New Jersey have been sporadic. For 30 years, on occasion, I have spent a lot of time in Hoboken and even worked there for a year in 2016. Back in 2013 and 2014, I walked the length of most of its north-south streets, acquired hundreds of pictures, but didn’t feel them to be compelling enough to post. Nonetheless, I did devise a Hoboken category, and do try to get there via PATH at least once per year. Ditto Jersey City. I have found Newark to be a tougher nut to crack and will likely postpone it till the current overall USA crime wave calms down somewhat. Other relatively recent forays have put me in Hackensack so I can say I ate at the White Manna. I have also been to Fort Lee (for Hiram’s Hot Dogs on Palisade Avenue) and Spring Lake down the Jersey Shore. A cousin used to give annual Christmas extravaganzas at her home in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group

Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy