Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
news3lv.com
Woman arrested for driving 97 mph in Las Vegas school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour in a south Las Vegas valley school zone, according to an arrest report. Danette Colbert was taken into custody after being stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 12.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police involved in barricade situation after shot fired in east valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barricade situation has developed after a man fired a gun inside an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Person hit and injured in the south Las Vegas valley
There was a crash where a person was hit and injured in the south valley on Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
news3lv.com
Homicide under investigation near Grand Canyon, Sunset in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide in the southwest valley. The incident was reported in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street, part of a gated community near Grand Canyon Drive and Sunset Road, Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email late Wednesday night.
LVMPD investigating homicide in west Las Vegas near Grand Canyon, Patrick
Las Vegas police said that they are investigating a homicide in west Las Vegas on Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
Downtown Las Vegas rollover crash closes road
A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas as resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of Casino Center before Charleston Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
news3lv.com
Body camera video captures intense Las Vegas police pursuit of carjacking suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police cameras captured frantic and chaotic moments as police officers tried to stop a carjacking suspect in a chase across Las Vegas last week. Video provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows the moment when Justin Venegas allegedly rammed head-on into a K9 sergeant's vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 11.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Metro erred in reporting injury to police dog Boris
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that police dog Boris was not injured in a head-on crash as officers chased a fleeing suspect.
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police: Contact made with 53-year-old man missing from northwest valley
UPDATE, 9:20 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Christopher Hughes "has been contacted," according to a statement released Tuesday night. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are looking for a 53-year-old man reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Christopher Hughes was last seen...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
news3lv.com
Internet model accused of killing boyfriend once arrested for Las Vegas domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A social media model accused of killing her boyfriend in Florida was once arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly throwing a glass at his head during an argument, according to an arrest report. Courtney Clenney was booked into Clark County Detention Center in July last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
Comments / 1