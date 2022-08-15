ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman arrested for driving 97 mph in Las Vegas school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour in a south Las Vegas valley school zone, according to an arrest report. Danette Colbert was taken into custody after being stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Las Vegas Valley#Fire Truck#Sedan#Traffic Accident#Nevada State Police
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police: Contact made with 53-year-old man missing from northwest valley

UPDATE, 9:20 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Christopher Hughes "has been contacted," according to a statement released Tuesday night. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are looking for a 53-year-old man reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Christopher Hughes was last seen...
LAS VEGAS, NV

