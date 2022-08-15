Read full article on original website
WCJB
Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
WCJB
Barbeque Brawl winner looks to expand operations in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has agreed to help the winner of the Barbeque Brawl expand his business. Rashad Jones wants to build a fixed location for a Big Lee’s Barbeque eatery. Commissioners Tuesday approved plans for an outdoor commissary along US 441 near State Road...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department officer recognized for 25 years of service
An Ocala Police Department officer was recognized this week for his 25 years of service to the community. Officer Jorge A. Fernandez began his career with OPD in 1997. During his time as a patrol officer, he earned multiple commendations for his work and service to the local community. Over the years, he would become a SWAT team member, a Field Training Officer, driving instructor, and a detective.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for beating, raping woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he beat and raped a woman on Monday. Officers say just before 6 a.m., a woman ran out of a home and flagged down an officer on patrol to report she had just been raped by David Carter, 40.
WCJB
Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 5
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kay Abbitt and Prescott Cowles are running for the District 5 seat. Both candidates have a long background in Alachua County that they said make them a fit for the role. Kay Abbitt has lived in Alachua County for 36 years and sent all 4...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. July 10, Bradley tried...
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts another man with samurai sword
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing aggravated battery charges after cutting another man with a sword on Tuesday. Gainesville Police Department officers say, Dylan Martin, 23, got into an argument with his brother around 1:30 a.m. Martin armed himself with a two-foot samurai sword. He then cut the...
WCJB
UF police put out an alert to warn students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the start of the semester approaches, UF Police are warning students to be vigilant after a burglary near campus. UFPD put out an alert Tuesday about the crime, which happened one week ago. Officers say an unknown man went into a home on SW 9th...
WCJB
SUV crashes into Marion County School bus
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no children were hurt when an SUV crashed into a school bus in Marion County. On Monday, state troopers say a 44-year-old woman from Ocala driving a Jeep Cherokee was headed north on Southwest 20th Avenue Road around 8:15 a.m. The...
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
WCJB
Eastside High alumni express the importance to reincorporate the marching band at the school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After school administrators denied to reincorporate the Eastside High School marching band, people took their concerns to the Alachua County School Board. . The band was known for marching in historically black neighborhoods since the 1970′s. . In the meeting, alumni expressed the importance...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
