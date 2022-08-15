ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
GAINESVILLE, FL
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department officer recognized for 25 years of service

An Ocala Police Department officer was recognized this week for his 25 years of service to the community. Officer Jorge A. Fernandez began his career with OPD in 1997. During his time as a patrol officer, he earned multiple commendations for his work and service to the local community. Over the years, he would become a SWAT team member, a Field Training Officer, driving instructor, and a detective.
OCALA, FL
Gainesville man arrested for beating, raping woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he beat and raped a woman on Monday. Officers say just before 6 a.m., a woman ran out of a home and flagged down an officer on patrol to report she had just been raped by David Carter, 40.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville man cuts another man with samurai sword

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing aggravated battery charges after cutting another man with a sword on Tuesday. Gainesville Police Department officers say, Dylan Martin, 23, got into an argument with his brother around 1:30 a.m. Martin armed himself with a two-foot samurai sword. He then cut the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
SUV crashes into Marion County School bus

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no children were hurt when an SUV crashed into a school bus in Marion County. On Monday, state troopers say a 44-year-old woman from Ocala driving a Jeep Cherokee was headed north on Southwest 20th Avenue Road around 8:15 a.m. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL

