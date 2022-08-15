An Ocala Police Department officer was recognized this week for his 25 years of service to the community. Officer Jorge A. Fernandez began his career with OPD in 1997. During his time as a patrol officer, he earned multiple commendations for his work and service to the local community. Over the years, he would become a SWAT team member, a Field Training Officer, driving instructor, and a detective.

