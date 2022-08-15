Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Man Arrested, Left Two Dogs In Hot Car In Mizner Park
Witness Calls Cops. Man Buying Dinner At Kapow As Dogs Sweat In 94 Degree Mercedes. No Water. No Air Conditioning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left two dogs in his […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Blue Heron Bridge closes to investigate fatal golf cart crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The westbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge will be closed tomorrow to investigate the fatal golf cart crash that took place on Tuesday. The Riviera Beach Police Department says it will be conducting an investigation into the recent fatal golf crash, after the driver in a black Mercedes fled the scene.
cbs12.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
West Delray Beach Girl Is Missing, Police Need Help Finding Her
Ariana Rodriquez, According To Police, Ran Away From School On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com Update at 4:56 p.m. — She was just found and is safe. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach girl is missing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and PBSO is asking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
Man pleads guilty, sentenced after Jensen Beach woman found in septic tank
A handyman accused of killing a Jensen Beach woman and then hiding her body in a septic tank has pleaded guilty to murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
cbs12.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad and hazmat team to Boynton Beach community
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspicious package drew the bomb squad and hazmat crews to a community near Boynton Beach on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a home along Canyon Bay Lane in the Canyon Lakes community received a suspicious package on Monday. The homeowners...
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
850wftl.com
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS
ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain loses battle with cancer
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain tragically lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning. Captain Brian Wolnewitz, 44, died after battling stage 4 lung cancer for 2 1/2 years. His wife, Julie, made the announcement on Facebook earlier this morning. Captain Wolnewitz...
cbs12.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
