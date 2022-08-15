ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Arrested, Left Two Dogs In Hot Car In Mizner Park

Witness Calls Cops. Man Buying Dinner At Kapow As Dogs Sweat In 94 Degree Mercedes. No Water. No Air Conditioning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left two dogs in his […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Blue Heron Bridge closes to investigate fatal golf cart crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The westbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge will be closed tomorrow to investigate the fatal golf cart crash that took place on Tuesday. The Riviera Beach Police Department says it will be conducting an investigation into the recent fatal golf crash, after the driver in a black Mercedes fled the scene.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

West Delray Beach Girl Is Missing, Police Need Help Finding Her

Ariana Rodriquez, According To Police, Ran Away From School On Wednesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com Update at 4:56 p.m. — She was just found and is safe. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Delray Beach girl is missing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and PBSO is asking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com

Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
#Lighthouse Drive
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS

ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain loses battle with cancer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens Fire Captain tragically lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning. Captain Brian Wolnewitz, 44, died after battling stage 4 lung cancer for 2 1/2 years. His wife, Julie, made the announcement on Facebook earlier this morning. Captain Wolnewitz...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL

