Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
Short-term rental applications for unincorporated Clark County opens September
Clark County officials said that those who want to operate a short-term rental can apply as soon as September 13 through March 13.
Clark County approves $160M to fund 4K affordable housing units
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission approved plans for approximately 4,000 affordable housing units with $160 million in funding, to meet the Valley’s shortage of homes for struggling families. Affordable housing programs are available for residents with 80% or below the median income, which sits at...
Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County proposal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at various pet and animal-related businesses and services could need certification to prove their skills and safety knowledge, under a new proposal from one Clark County leader. Businesses such as boarding facilities, grooming salons, pet-sitting services or training may require workers to have prior...
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
NEW: COVID-19 cases continue rapid drop in Clark County; 50 deaths reported
COVID-19 cases continue to decline fast in Clark County, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID is at its lowest since mid-May.
Las Vegas residents getting ahead of water conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) sent out cards in the mail, looking for feedback on new proposals. Some of the changes include the district’s tiered water rate structure. Meaning the more you use, the higher your rate would be. Also, the potential of...
Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
Mayor of North Las Vegas wants to celebrate longtime residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling all long time North Las Vegas residents!. There’s a special event happening for neighbors who have lived who have lived in the city for at least 50 years. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he wants to honor the founding mothers and...
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - County officials told FOX5 last school year that they were seeing a rise in campus violence at Clark County School District, and in April, a 16-year-old student was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault of a teacher in her classroom at Eldorado High School.
CCSD still struggling to fill teacher vacancies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies. Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district...
High-profile cases increase Metro settlements in Lombardo’s final term
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Joe Lombardo’s first five years as Clark County Sheriff, Las Vegas Metro’s Fiscal Affairs Committee or the sheriff approved an average of $1.1 million in settlements to people alleging wrongdoing by the police and from those involved in auto accidents with Metro. But in the last two years, settlements shot up – to just […] The post High-profile cases increase Metro settlements in Lombardo’s final term appeared first on Nevada Current.
Free Transportation for Las Vegas Students
A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. With a shortage of school bus drivers this is truly needed. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, As part of the “RTC...
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday a proposed Hindu temple caused contentious debate, the Henderson Planning Commission voted to approve the permit after hours of public speakers pleaded for denial. Council chambers at Henderson’s City Hall were packed, majority of residents voicing concerns about a proposed Hindu temple.
NV Energy helps more than 500 seniors with power bill savings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising energy costs are hitting families hard all over Southern Nevada, especially seniors with many of them on fixed incomes. NV Energy provided a great opportunity to save up to $300 on energy bills for those 62 and older on Thursday. This was part of...
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
