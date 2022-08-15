Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley

UPDATE: As of 4:40 p.m. Police said the intersection at Warm Springs and Paradise reopened following the crash. The driver of the four-door sedan ran a red light, hitting the fire truck. No impairment is suspected at this time, according to NSP. No firefighters were injured in the crash, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.

Fire truck vs. car crash shuts down intersection at Warm Springs and Paradise (Credit: NSP)

According to NSP, it happened at the intersection of Warm Springs and Paradise Monday afternoon.

As a result, the intersection is closed in all directions just after 3 p.m.

The crash involved a Clark County Fire Department Truck and a four-door sedan, according to an NSP tweet.

Minor injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Police say drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.

