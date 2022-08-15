Read full article on original website
Related
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday
It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday.
Two New Businesses Set to Freshen Up Newburgh, NY Storefronts
The Hudson Valley has had numerous new businesses open within the past year. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY has had new businesses open. J's Seafood Kitchen, Selfie Galore, and Codigo Fama are some of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
rcbizjournal.com
Ed Day Admonishes Town Supervisors For Inaction On Finding Alternative Site For Animal Shelter Rebuild
County Executive Says Deadline For Construction Bid Expires Mid-Sept.; Taxpayers Have Already Spent More Than $500,000 On Design For New Shelter In Pomona. Clover Stadium Says It Plans To Switch To Quieter Fireworks. By Tina Traster. County Executive Ed Day is mad and he’s not mincing his words. In...
Highly Anticipated Performance Canceled For Fair In Rhinebeck, New York
What a bummer but what can you do? A lot of folks were looking forward to Darci Lynne's performance on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Dutchess County Fair but news broke today that the show is canceled. The Dutchess County Fair took to social media with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
rcbizjournal.com
Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs; County Tied For Best Credit Rating For NYS; Briefs
Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs. The Sloatsburg-based trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker has cut 15 percent of its corporate staff and lowered its sales outlook for the year as the eyeglasses maker copes with consumers changing shopping habits amid economic uncertainty. The company said it eliminated 63 corporate...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 11-17, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for July 11-17, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley
"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
Why is Goodyear Blimp Landing in Montgomery, New York
You never know what you are going to see in the sky in the Hudson Valley. Never was that more true than yesterday at about 6:30 PM when I was finishing up a round of golf at Winding Hills Golf Club in Montgomery, New York. Suddenly, the Goodyear Blimp seemed to appear out of nowhere between the trees.
Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
A person who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was...
Comments / 0