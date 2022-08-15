ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs; County Tied For Best Credit Rating For NYS; Briefs

Sloatsburg-based Warby Parker Slashes 63 Corporate Jobs. The Sloatsburg-based trendy eyewear brand Warby Parker has cut 15 percent of its corporate staff and lowered its sales outlook for the year as the eyeglasses maker copes with consumers changing shopping habits amid economic uncertainty. The company said it eliminated 63 corporate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley

"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
HUDSON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown

A person who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was...

