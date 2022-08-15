Read full article on original website
more nonsense from New Bern politics...You got one out...and now the new mayor is found to be interested only in himself and how to pad his pockets...Its always someone in New Bern either getting rich by padding construction bids ...or land development schemes...Either way...a New Bern politician is always going to make THEMSELVES rich on the tax payor dime...and look into their last names...its always someone connected to someone else in a family....
Department of Transportation Grants $776,000 to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is proud to announce that it has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. EWN is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The DOT’s grant makes $776,000 available to EWN and...
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
County commissioners rezone four properties
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
Reporting on residents in harm’s way
I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
Concerns about incidental take permits focus of Marine Fisheries Commission meeting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a busy time for the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission as they are meeting in Jacksonville over the next two days. One item getting lots of attention is incidental take permits for gillnet fishermen along the coast. When fishing with gillnets, bycatch of other species is common, but anglers and […]
Craven Smart Start Board of Directors Hires Executive Director
The Craven Smart Start Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Cassandra Bennett as the Executive Director of the local Smart Start organization. In this position, Ms. Bennett will lead the local non-profit that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start, North Carolina’s early childhood initiative, in Craven County. She succeeds Patricia Morrow, who retired after 21 years of service to the organization, with eleven years as their Executive Director.
City of Jacksonville lifts COVID-19 restrictions
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city officially lifts COVID-19 restrictions. Following Governor Cooper’s announcement to lift the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips lifted restrictions as of August 15. Jacksonville will return to mostly pre-COVID guidelines and protocols with a few minor exceptions:
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.
Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away
Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
Call for Artists: Apply for Inclusive Public Art Project
Tryon Palace and Craven Arts Council & Gallery are seeking a qualified artist for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. This artist will lead the design of a new public art project honoring the contributions of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern between 1770 and 1835. Interested artists can apply online at cravenarts.org before the deadline at 11:59 pm on September 3, 2022.
The Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum has a special guest
As the Southwest Regional Manager of the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Sheri Jackson, spends a lot of her days on the road touring the over 600 member sites across the United States. Jackson recently made her first ever visit to Washington while touring some of the Network to Freedom sites in North Carolina, which includes the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum and the Washington waterfront.
Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Beaufort (NC)
Beaufort is located in North Carolina State and is the county seat of Carteret County in the United States. This beautiful city was founded in 1713 and was officially incorporated in 1723, making it the fourth oldest city in the state. Renowned for its unique features and hospitality, Beaufort was...
Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
NC Public Safety officer to receive award for 71+ years of service
- Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James 'XY' Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead.
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
Greene County Health Department Sanitation Ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Greene County Health Department. Click the name of the food service provider to see the full review.
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
