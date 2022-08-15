ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Bill Jones
2d ago

more nonsense from New Bern politics...You got one out...and now the new mayor is found to be interested only in himself and how to pad his pockets...Its always someone in New Bern either getting rich by padding construction bids ...or land development schemes...Either way...a New Bern politician is always going to make THEMSELVES rich on the tax payor dime...and look into their last names...its always someone connected to someone else in a family....

carolinacoastonline.com

County commissioners rezone four properties

BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved four rezoning requests, all with no significant discussion or debate. The board’s regular monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square. The votes followed public hearings during which no one raised objections. The first...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Center for Public Integrity

Reporting on residents in harm’s way

I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
NEW BERN, NC
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
newbernnow.com

Craven Smart Start Board of Directors Hires Executive Director

The Craven Smart Start Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Cassandra Bennett as the Executive Director of the local Smart Start organization. In this position, Ms. Bennett will lead the local non-profit that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start, North Carolina’s early childhood initiative, in Craven County. She succeeds Patricia Morrow, who retired after 21 years of service to the organization, with eleven years as their Executive Director.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville lifts COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city officially lifts COVID-19 restrictions. Following Governor Cooper’s announcement to lift the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency, Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips lifted restrictions as of August 15. Jacksonville will return to mostly pre-COVID guidelines and protocols with a few minor exceptions:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Former mayor Shawn Hawkins passes away

Former Plymouth Mayor Shawn Hawkins died last week, according to unofficial reports. Tina Brown, Mayor of Robersonville in Martin County, posted news of Hawkins’ death in an August 11 Facebook post last week. Dorenda Wallace, Plymouth’s interim town manager, says she was notified of Hawkins’ death as well...
PLYMOUTH, NC
newbernnow.com

Call for Artists: Apply for Inclusive Public Art Project

Tryon Palace and Craven Arts Council & Gallery are seeking a qualified artist for the Z. Smith Reynolds Inclusive Public Art Project. This artist will lead the design of a new public art project honoring the contributions of free and enslaved black craftspeople in New Bern between 1770 and 1835. Interested artists can apply online at cravenarts.org before the deadline at 11:59 pm on September 3, 2022.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

The Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum has a special guest

As the Southwest Regional Manager of the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program, Sheri Jackson, spends a lot of her days on the road touring the over 600 member sites across the United States. Jackson recently made her first ever visit to Washington while touring some of the Network to Freedom sites in North Carolina, which includes the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum and the Washington waterfront.
WASHINGTON, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
Philippines
wraltechwire.com

Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
GREENVILLE, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Beaufort (NC)

Beaufort is located in North Carolina State and is the county seat of Carteret County in the United States. This beautiful city was founded in 1713 and was officially incorporated in 1723, making it the fourth oldest city in the state. Renowned for its unique features and hospitality, Beaufort was...
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Fire reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Around 4:44 PM on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Oceanana Pier Motel in Atlantic Beach. According to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson, it was confirmed to be a laundry room fire. Crews were able to contain it to the laundry room.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

