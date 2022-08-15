ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korean Festival returns to Hawaii this weekend with new highlights

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual Korean Festival is happening this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The in-person celebration takes places on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Honolulu Hale Civic Center Grounds. The theme this year: “Celebrating Together — Once Again.”

The Korean Festival is known as one of the larger and more cultural festivals in Hawaii, showcasing food, music, dance and the culture of Korea with thousands of locals and visitors alike.

Guests can expect highlights from past years like the kimchee eating contest, a soju tent, various booths selling handcrafted products (both local and imported from Korea), as well as family activities, like taking photos in traditional hanbok.

New this year: There will be a K-pop dance contest, a jajangmyeon noodle eating contest and a spicy chicken ramen eating contest. There will also be a number of food booths at Saturday’s event serving up traditional Korean meals and fusion dishes like bulgogi tacos and kalbi sausage dogs.

This year’s entertainment will introduce a virtual social media influencer. APOKI has attracted over four million fans across the globe with her powerful vocals and fashion.

Script will be sold for food, products and for most onsite activities.

For more information, click here.

According to the Hawai’i Korean Chamber of Commerce, net proceeds will be used to improve the Korean and Hawaiian communities through trade and tourism missions. Proceeds will also be used to support business-friendly legislation, student scholarships, free seminars regarding personal finance for senior citizens and immigrants, among other services.

