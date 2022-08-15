Read full article on original website
Unruly passenger causes flight from Newark airport to be diverted, officials say
An unruly passenger led a United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to divert to a Virginia airport while flying to Costa Rica Wednesday morning, officials said. United flight 1080 departed from Newark airport around 8:30 a.m. and diverted to Dulles International Airport, where the plane landed around 11...
United Airlines flight from Newark diverted to Washington due to disruptive passenger
A disruptive passenger onboard a flight to Costa Rica from Newark Liberty International Airport caused the plane to be diverted to Washington’s Dulles hub early Wednesday, according to the airline.
FAA SLASHES number of flights departing from Newark, LaGuardia and JFK - blaming the disruption on staff shortages in air traffic control: Furious travelers blast the airports for ruining summer travel plans
New York passengers were facing a night of misery on Monday, as the Federal Aviation Authority announced there would be extensive delays at airports across the region due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. As of 6pm Eastern Time, LaGuardia airport was hardest hit, with a 'ground stop' implemented...
Differing views on Turnpike Extension expansion; Amy DeGise must go | Letters
I would like to praise Ward E Councilman Mr. Solomon and lawyer Mr. Reichmann for a well-written and timely article published by The Jersey Journal on NJ.com yesterday (“Expanding the Turnpike will hurt Jersey City and the climate”). It’s absurd to think that this ill-conceived project will benefit...
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
A Person Was Struck By the PATH Train This Morning: What We Know
Update as of 11:20AM 8/18/22: PATH service has now resumed with some delays, per the PATH Train Twitter. NJT Rail will stop cross-honoring PATH tickets at 11:30AM. Update as of 10:05AM 8/18/22: Witnesses have confirmed that the person who was hit had jumped onto the tracks. A person was struck...
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group
Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
2 cops, 2 workers brought to hospital after nitric acid leak at N.J. trucking company
Two police officers and two employees of a trucking company in South Plainfield were brought to an area hospital as a precaution after a container believed to be filled nitric acid was found leaking and smoking on Wednesday, authorities said. Various state, county and local officials responded to Jimmy’s Trucking...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know
TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Water main break causes street closures in downtown Newark
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the intersection and several surrounding roads covered with muddy water.
Bayonne police officer charged in Bayonne Bridge toll evasion scam, sources say
A Bayonne police officer used a mechanical device to conceal his license plate to avoid paying tolls at the Bayonne Bridge, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed for The Jersey Journal. Jeffrey Veloz, who joined the police force in 2019, was arrested last week and issued a summons and released, a...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Lawsuit to halt Hoboken dispensary application largely dismissed, but condo owners may sue again
A legal effort to halt the dispensary applying to open in a Hoboken condo building has been largely blocked, at least for now. The condominium association for the 14th and Hudson streets building where Story Dispensary would open sued the dispensary applicants and the landlord of the retail unit in May. Jaclyn Fulop, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wife, was named in the lawsuit because the Exchange Physical Therapy Group business she co-owns with Drew Nussbaum owns the unit.
HAX picks HQ site in Newark: Accelerator taking 35,000 sq. ft. on Broad Street
New Jersey and Newark officials were thrilled last fall when HAX, the hard-tech accelerator run by SOSV, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, announced it was going to make Newark its home. This week, SOSV announced just where that home will be: 707 Broad St.
Unidentified person struck, killed by NJ Transit train: officials
Officials are investigating after person was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train early Tuesday in New Jersey, according to authorities.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
