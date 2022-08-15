ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Mail

FAA SLASHES number of flights departing from Newark, LaGuardia and JFK - blaming the disruption on staff shortages in air traffic control: Furious travelers blast the airports for ruining summer travel plans

New York passengers were facing a night of misery on Monday, as the Federal Aviation Authority announced there would be extensive delays at airports across the region due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. As of 6pm Eastern Time, LaGuardia airport was hardest hit, with a 'ground stop' implemented...
NEWARK, NJ
A Person Was Struck By the PATH Train This Morning: What We Know

Update as of 11:20AM 8/18/22: PATH service has now resumed with some delays, per the PATH Train Twitter. NJT Rail will stop cross-honoring PATH tickets at 11:30AM. Update as of 10:05AM 8/18/22: Witnesses have confirmed that the person who was hit had jumped onto the tracks. A person was struck...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Murphy names replacement to bi-state port watchdog agency even as he tries to disband group

Months after construction executive Joseph M. Sanzari unexpectedly stepped down from the bi-state agency that oversees the region’s ports and marine terminals — a post he held for less than a year — Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has named a veteran former prosecutor to become New Jersey’s representative on the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
NEWARK, NJ
What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know

TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
NEWARK, NJ
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lawsuit to halt Hoboken dispensary application largely dismissed, but condo owners may sue again

A legal effort to halt the dispensary applying to open in a Hoboken condo building has been largely blocked, at least for now. The condominium association for the 14th and Hudson streets building where Story Dispensary would open sued the dispensary applicants and the landlord of the retail unit in May. Jaclyn Fulop, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop’s wife, was named in the lawsuit because the Exchange Physical Therapy Group business she co-owns with Drew Nussbaum owns the unit.
HOBOKEN, NJ
