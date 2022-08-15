Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The New York Yankees still can’t shake their way out of a slump, as they have now lost three games in a row after absorbing a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays at home Tuesday night. The Bronx Bombers have now dropped 11 of their most recent 13 games and if […] The post Yankees on the verge of pulling the trigger on major decision amid Aaron Hicks slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
Albert Pujols has found his stroke at the plate as of late. The future Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals veteran recently had a multi-home run game. He’s been fantastic against left-handed pitching as well. In other words, despite his age, Pujols is still a valuable contributor. His recent hot stretch at the plate […] The post Albert Pujols’ firm response on potential Cardinals 2023 return amid hot stretch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.
Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
