localocnews.com
FTA awards OCTA $2.5 million toward zero-emission paratransit buses
More zero-emission buses are headed to local streets thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Orange County Transportation Authority for battery-electric paratransit buses. The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that OCTA will receive $2.5 million in federal funding toward the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses that will replace 10 gasoline buses in the OC ACCESS program, which serves bus riders with physical or cognitive disabilities.
localocnews.com
L.A. Metro Partners with Strive for Innovative Transit Ambassador Program as Strategy, Reinforcing Public Safety
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved a bold initiative to pioneer a multi-year transit ambassador program throughout its bus and rail system. Metro is contracting with Strive, a reputable and experienced wellness and community health partner, to implement and manage a diverse team of transit ambassadors.
localocnews.com
Credit Union of Southern California donates $225,000 to local charities
In pursuit of its “People Helping People” philosophy, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated a combined $225,000 to local charities based in surrounding communities the credit union serves. The charitable efforts took place over a one-month span. By the time the last check was signed, the...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach State Park sees 190 volunteers at beach cleanup during busy summer season
On Saturday, August 13, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris along with OC Coastkeeper hosted a beach cleanup at the Huntington Beach State Park. The event saw a large turnout of 190 volunteers who quickly geared up and spread out across the coast to collect trash. Nearly 200 pounds of trash ranging from bags, bottles, cigarettes and other micro plastics.
localocnews.com
24-Hour Giving Day On The 24th
JOIN FORCES FOR “GREATNESS AMPLIFIED” GIVING DAY. virtual fundraiser seeks to raise $200K in 24 Hours to help close the learning gap. On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County.
localocnews.com
Orange County Professional Firefighters Association endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen for State Assembly
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen reports an endorsement from the Orange County Professional Firefighters Association in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Keeping people safe is the most fundamental responsibility elected leaders have,” said Diedre. “At the City of Garden Grove, I...
localocnews.com
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day Aug. 24 for Boys & Girls Clubs
On August 24, a collaborative online Giving Day hosted by the Orange County Community Foundation called “Greatness Amplified” will aim to raise $200,000 for 12 Orange County Boys & Girls Clubs, including the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach—part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.
localocnews.com
Youth Leadership Summit & Expo
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5
Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
localocnews.com
Council Punts on Limiting Campaign Contributions, Attempts to Reduce Catalytic Converter Thefts
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel set to begin major renovation, with full transformation to be completed in 2023
California’s first theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm, announced the beginning of a major renovation at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. The multi-million-dollar investment promises to offer guests a unique, memorable experience centered around the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, that blends farm comfort and family hospitality seamlessly with contemporary design. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas such as the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a new outdoor banquet venue designed to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.
localocnews.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
localocnews.com
News Next Door: San Clemente Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors
localocnews.com
Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution
localocnews.com
City Councilwoman Suzie Price more than double outraises mayoral opponent
New fundraising reports show Long Beach mayoral candidate and city councilmember Suzie Price raised over $81,805 in the reporting period from June 2 to June 30, more than twice the amount of career lobbyist opponent Rex Richardson. Reports also reveal that as Election Day approaches, Richardson faces an uphill battle with $76,481 in debt, while Price has $121,595 in the bank: a six-figure advantage.
localocnews.com
Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council
Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
localocnews.com
Duke Realty purchases industrial parcels in Los Alamitos
According to The Registry and the Orange County Business Journal, Duke Realty has purchased a ±10.7 acres of industrial property in eight parcels in Los Alamitos. Duke Realty also owns the former Mitsubishi property in Cypress that was renovated to become an Amazon last-mile facility. The new Los Alamitos...
localocnews.com
With two seats in the race, La Palma has three qualified candidates for the November City Council election
La Palma Mayor Michele Steggell is termed out after two years, leaving an open seat. (She can run for Council again after being off the Council for at least four years.) Council Member Nitesh Patel is running for re-election. According to La Palma City Clerk Kimberly Kenney, there are three...
localocnews.com
Mark your calendars for the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire
Don’t miss the 44th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts and Crafts Faire, proudly sponsored by James R. and Judy Rodriguez Watson. The Arts & Crafts Faire will feature 100+ arts and crafts vendors. It will take place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach has ten candidates running for three seats on its City Council
The City of Seal Beach has been divided into voting districts for City Council seats for many years. This year’s general election in November will see ten candidates running for three seats with only one incumbent running for re-election. One district, City Council District 1, has an incumbent running....
