Virginia State

Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia Parole Board can sue over firing

By Dean Mirshahi
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal judge ruled that a former state investigator who looked into misconduct claims against the Virginia Parole Board and later sued over her firing can move forward with her lawsuit against the state’s inspector general and two officials from former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

Jennifer Moschetti, a former senior investigator in the Office of the State Inspector General, was fired last March after she filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the state’s inspector general, Michael Westfall, claiming misconduct in the state’s parole board investigation.

In response, Moschetti filed a civil lawsuit against Virginia, the inspector general’s office and state officials seeking $11.3 million. Moschetti brought forward six claims in the suit, including allegations of retaliation, defamation and wrongful termination.

State investigator who looked into Va. Parole Board fired after seeking whistleblower status, attorney says

On Aug. 11, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson agreed to dismiss three claims from Moschetti’s lawsuit and removed the state, the IG’s office and its spokesperson from the suit. But he ruled claims against Westfall, Northam’s public safety secretary Brian Moran and chief of staff Clark Mercer could continue.

Moschetti claims Westfall fired her in retaliation for sharing her report into the parole of Vincent Martin, who was convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979, with the FBI, the Virginia General Assembly and a Richmond police officer.

The suit alleges the firing violated the state’s whistleblower protection law and her rights to free speech. Defense attorneys for the state officials argue the firing was justified and came after Moschetti mishandled sensitive materials.

State investigator seeking whistleblower status received bonus after Va. Parole Board review

In the lawsuit, Moschetti claims Moran defamed her after he said her report on Martin’s parole wouldn’t “hold up under cross-examination.” She sued Mercer over his statement that he knew “there was bias and a lack of objectivity” in the Martin report after a meeting between the state inspector general’s office and Northam’s administration.

Judge Hudson ruled that, at this stage, a reasonable person could have interpreted these statements “as asserting facts” with the statements and context available.

“Perhaps some, if not all, of these statements are the type of loose rhetoric that, in context, is protected by the First Amendment,” Hudson wrote in his ruling. “Yet, the Court does not know the full context or general tenor of the statements because discovery has not been completed.”

Northam’s office didn’t interfere with inspector general’s probe into high-profile parole case, law firm’s report concludes

The parole board drew heavy criticism and was at the center of a political firestorm after the report on Martin’s case was leaked. Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, expressed outrage over Martin’s parole during the campaign and the governor replaced the entire board after taking office .

Moschetti denied sharing any of her work on the investigation with the media or lawmakers, but the lawsuit said her fears of being “used as a scapegoat” compelled her to seek protections under the Virginia Whistle Blower Act.

An outside law firm concluded in a 2021 report that Northam’s office did not interfere with the state inspector general’s report that substantiated allegations of wrongdoing in how the Virginia Parole Board approached Martin’s case. The report described Moschetti as “most likely biased.”

Despite the judge’s order, the case may not go to trial. A settlement conference is set for Dec. 7 and the attorneys representing Moran, Mercer and Westfall could still file additional motions seeking to have the case thrown out.

Courthouse News Service

Former Virginia deputy attorney general sues old office

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A former Virginia deputy attorney general who says she was fired sued Wednesday for defamation, alleging that Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff have falsely labeled her termination as a resignation. Monique Miles claims that Miyares fired her for her opinions on the 2020...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults

State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back […] The post ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Brian Moran
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Ralph Northam
Black Enterprise

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino

Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
RICHMOND, VA
