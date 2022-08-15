Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/18/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sitting Thursday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mike Yastrzemski will replace Slater in center field and hit ninth. Yaz has a $3,100 salary and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points....
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McCutchen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Keston Hiura starting at designated hitter. Hiura will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Hiura for 10.3...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
