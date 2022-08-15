Read full article on original website
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
The Seattle Seahawks will host their only home opponent of the preseason on Thursday night when the Chicago Bears roll into town. The matchup will mark the fifth preseason contest between the two teams with the Seahawks holding a 3-1 edge. Below is everything you need to know to catch...
The former Broncos quarterback’s news came shortly after he was named the starter for Thursday’s game vs. the Bears.
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Seattle's competition at quarterback will be halted (for at least a week), as Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III has finally underwent surgery to address a hernia that caused some concerns about his playing status in the 2022 season. There’s a legitimate threat that Walker would miss the start of the season because of the issue, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is now reporting he is expected […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III undergoes surgery to address hernia issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
