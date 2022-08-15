ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Man stole Yeti coolers from Academy, threatened staff with stun gun, Selma police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was accused of stealing Yeti coolers from an Academy in Selma and threatening an employee with a stun gun, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Michael Anthony Patino, 32, went to the store in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 North on Aug. 11 and grabbed two yeti Hopper coolers, which retail for at least $250 each.
