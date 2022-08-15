Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman escapes custody after slipping out of handcuffs, busts out patrol car window
HELOTES, Texas - Three women were arrested following a crash after an apparent assault in West Bexar County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. Sheriff's deputies said they were initially called out to a home off Farm-to-Market 1560 where...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime stoppers reward offered after man found dead in south side ditch
SAN ANTONIO - An award of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 25-year-old man found dead in a ditch. Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect in the murder of Alvandro Angel Torrez. Police say Torrez's body was...
KSAT 12
Man stole Yeti coolers from Academy, threatened staff with stun gun, Selma police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was accused of stealing Yeti coolers from an Academy in Selma and threatening an employee with a stun gun, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Michael Anthony Patino, 32, went to the store in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 North on Aug. 11 and grabbed two yeti Hopper coolers, which retail for at least $250 each.
KTSA
Woman assaults boyfriend, escapes custody and crashes while trying to get away from Bexar County Deputies
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a wild time for Deputies in West Bexar County that ended with three young women getting arrested. It all started early Thursday morning on Round Ridge. Deputies were called to the scene by someone who claimed his 18 year old girlfriend hit him with a glass jar.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
foxsanantonio.com
Police cruiser stopped to investigate deadly hit-and-run crashed into by DWI suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy highway on the Southwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Southwest Loop 410 near Old Pearsall Road when a passerby saw a person laying motionless on the side of the road and called police.
KSAT 12
1 smashed sheriff’s car window, 2 attempted escapes land 3 women in jail
SAN ANTONIO – Three women are in jail facing criminal charges after a wild incident in West Bexar County early Thursday morning that left a sheriff’s patrol vehicle with damage. According to a captain with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a home, located...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
KSAT 12
After months of searching, San Antonio police track down suspect in East Side murder
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have caught up with a man who they believe is tied to a murder at an East Side home earlier this year. They took Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, into custody late Tuesday morning. Investigators had identified Jones as a suspect and obtained a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man accused of punching his own mother in the face
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of hurting his own mother, police said. According to arrest records, 52-year-old Mark Duncan punched his 79-year-old mother in the face, causing her glasses to fly off. Duncan then allegedly pushed her to the floor. Police say the victim...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed while trying to run away from fight along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed during a deadly fight with another man along the River Walk late Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. along the River Walk near West Crockett Street and North St. Mary's Street. Police found the 65-year-old victim lying on the walkway...
foxsanantonio.com
Convicted murdered gets 40 years for shooting man to death she met on MocoSpace
SAN ANTONIO - A convicted murdered was sentenced to 40years in prison for the shooting death of a man she met on social media back in. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said that Aliza Cantu, 26, pled guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 186th District Court. Prosecutors say...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests
SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot in the arm in his own backyard
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot in the arm in his own backyard on the West Side of the city. The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at a home off Kirk Place. When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the left arm. Officers were told that he and another young man were hanging out in their backyard. That’s when one of them was hit by a stray bullet they say came from the highway behind the property.
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north towards Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man from Devine will spend the next 50-years behind bars, for a double murder. 39-year-old Fernando Rojas pled guilty yesterday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say Rojas shot Jonathan Fann and Sareena Bain with an AR-15, following an argument...
Woman slipped out of handcuffs, smashed window on deputy's cruiser following assault incident
HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604. BCSO deputies said they were called out to a...
