Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
How do speed limits in California compare to those in other states?
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve driven in California long, you know the speed limit on most freeways is set at 65 miles per hour — how much faster you drive is a matter of personal risk, legal and otherwise. In dozens of other states, 70 mph speed...
Fox40
Rally supporting fast food worker bill
Fast food workers across California camped in front of the State Capitol and demanded passage of AB 257. Father of teen attacked at Monterey Trail High School …. Father of teen attacked at Monterey Trail High School …. FOX40 News at 10. Town hall meeting discusses potentially relocating …. Nations...
Fox40
California lawmakers come together to condemn rise in hate crimes
California State Legislators came together to take a firm stand against hate. The representatives and members of the Act Against Hate Alliance called for more awareness and tolerance.
Fox40
State legislators make anti-hate crime efforts
(KTXL) — California State Legislators joined together today to take a firm stand against hate. “Hate is not welcome here,” Senator and State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said. “We really do not have room for hate,” Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogb said. The representatives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
Parentless Florida teen not ‘mature’ enough to seek abortion, court rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Florida 16-year-old was denied an abortion for a second time this week, after a state court of appeals said she didn’t present evidence she was “mature” enough to make the decision. Now, the teen, who is parentless and says she...
Comments / 0