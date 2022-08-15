Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
MSU Meridian celebrates 50th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday marks half a century since Mississippi State University opened a campus in Meridian. It started in a room in MCC’s Ivy Hall, grew to a building on the campus and eventually to its own campus across College Drive, and then added a downtown campus.
WTOK-TV
Experienced engineer shares valuable lessons with Neshoba Central students
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Engineering students from Neshoba Central High School learned a special lesson Thursday as a guest speaker talked about what the engineering field is really like. James Dunn, a designer and engineer in Meridian, wanted these students to know the field is not all about the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian works to preserve the Dentzel Carousel House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held it’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning and the city gave the Parks and Recreation Department the green light to apply for a preservation grant with the state. The department said the grant would be used to repair and restore the Dentzel...
WTOK-TV
Aldersgate remembers ‘The King’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a blast from the past as Aldersgate Retirement Community residents put on their best 1950s attire and danced the night away. In a tribute to Elvis, Aldersgate held a sock hop and reminisced about ‘the good ole days’. Even Elvis showed up...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Clarkdale Volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Carkdale Lady Bulldogs volleyball team. The Lady Bulldogs swept the lady knights in all three sets to win on the road. The first set was all Clarkdale and the next two were super competitive but the lady bulldogs came out on top.
WTOK-TV
Diamond Dreams wins $10,000 prize
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There are things that go beyond the world of sports and Diamond Dreams is just that. Neshoba central alumnus Tenly Grisham picked Diamond Dreams for her $1,000 grant after winning the Mississippi softball player of the year award. With that, they were nominated for a $10,000 award, and it was announced that they had won.
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Architectural Trust highlights civil rights landmarks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Civil rights landmarks are all over the city of Meridian. The Meridian Architectural Trust is trying to help educate people about them and increase the appreciation for their role in our local history. Ways to save and restore this historic architecture was highlighted at the latest...
WTOK-TV
MCC Women’s soccer wins preseason opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College had preseason soccer action as the women’s team took on Columbia State at home. The first half of the game was all MCC as they quickly got on the board with an Ember Temple goal to give them an early 1-0 lead. Blessing Godson got multiple near goals throughout the first half as MCC was in control.
WTOK-TV
Local Corvette clubs gear up and hit the road
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Local Corvette lovers are making their way to the national museum of corvettes. The Corvette Club of Meridian, Jackson, and New Orleans all met together this morning in the Queen City. These sports car fanatics are driving together to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to visit the National Corvette...
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 countdown: No. 10 Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Ryan Earnest has been building something special at Laurel over the past couple of years, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe the Tornadoes might take the next step in this third season. Laurel finished with a 9-3 record last year, including a 5-2 mark in Region 3-5A. They cinched a share of ...
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
WTOK-TV
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
WTOK-TV
Meridian 13U baseball team advance to the championship in Babe Ruth World Series
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WTOK) - The Meridian 13U baseball team is advancing to the championship at the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Virginia. Meridian beat Oregon 3-0 on Thursday to advance to the championship. Sullivan Reed was the winning pitcher in the game with 10 strikeouts and only...
WTOK-TV
VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
WTOK-TV
Rockets feel comfortable with the program they’ve established to build off last season
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets have big shoes to fill after a season in the history books. But they feel confident in the program they have built to lead them to another successful run. The Rockets went undefeated in the regular season and then fell short of...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
WTOK-TV
Enterprise preps for Jamboree
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamborees are about to start this week as high school football teams and fans get to see what the season is going to look like, and one of those teams is the Enterprise Bulldogs. The Bulldogs did lose several seniors and have a lot of new...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
