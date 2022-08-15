ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

KIVI-TV

Boise ties record for excess heat

BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Angling opportunities increase after IDFG announces salvage order ahead of Chinook fishing season

IDAHO — Idaho Fish and Game announced a fish salvage order Tuesday just before the start of fall Chinook fishing season. The salvage order lasts from August 16 through September 15 and affects Big Lost river. IDFG was notified by the Big Lost Irrigation District of dewatering of the lower Big Lost River downstream of the Beck diversion to the Moore diversion.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Tracking Idaho fires 2022: Moose Fire continues to burn, others pop up

Tracking the wildfires burning throughout Idaho in 2022. Here's what the state's biggest fires look like now. Idaho's largest fire, the Moose Fire, continues to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near Salmon near the Idaho-Montana border. As of August 15, the Moose Fire burned 78,729 acres and is just...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Triple-digit highs return Tuesday, Wednesday, threatening records

Triple-digit highs are back in the Treasure Valley Tuesday, propelling Boise closer to meeting the record for most triple-digit highs in a year. Tuesday will be day 19 for 2022. The record was 20, back in 2003. Patchy wildfire smoke will return to the area because of the Four Corners'...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Record heat expected Wednesday

Record heat is expected across the Idaho News 6 viewing area Wednesday, with Boise set to tie the record for most triple-digit days in a year, which was set back in 2003. Wednesday will be the 20th day with a high of 100 degrees or more in 2022. Boise could...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

A cooler Friday leads to hotter weekend temperatures

Friday will start out quite warm in the morning with a humid feel to the air and a bit less smoke than the past two days. There could even be a brief l right shower in the morning then a mix of clouds and only limited sunshine through the rest of the day. High temps in the valley will hold in the low 90s. Isolated storms could pop up in the evening.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Western Idaho Fair celebrates 125 years

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Friday, August 19, the Western Idaho Fair will open the gates on its 125th year. For ten days, guests can enjoy concerts, carnival rides, entertainers and classic fair foods. Agriculture will also be honored, with 4-H and FFA events. Something to look forward to...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Temperatures cool slightly for end of work week, possible rain on the way

After record-breaking heat Wednesday, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the Treasure Valley Thursday, thanks in part to cloud cover and patchy wildfire smoke. High temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through next week in the Treasure Valley. There is also the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
KIVI-TV

Lori Vallow appears in court for hearing, attorney's argue indictment language unclear

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow appeared in court Tuesday where her attorneys argued language in the grand jury indictment against her is unclear. During Tuesday's hearing, presided over by District Judge Steven Boyce in Fremont County Court, Vallow's defense attorney John Thomas argued several counts in the grand jury indictment will be confusing to jurors in trial and should be returned to the grand jury. Thomas argued counts one and three, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, should be considered two crimes.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID

