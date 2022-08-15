Read full article on original website
kshb.com
Missouri pastor apologizes after calling congregation ‘cheap’ for not buying him luxury watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated that his congregation didn't buy him a luxury watch, a pastor in Missouri called them "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" during a recent sermon. According to The Washington Post and NBC News, a video clip of the Aug. 7 sermon posted on TikTok showed...
kshb.com
Little League player seriously injured after bunk bed fall
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — A member of the Utah team competing in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania was seriously injured in a non-playing accident that occurred overnight. The 12-year-old player suffered a serious head injury after falling off his bunk bed in the middle of the night at...
