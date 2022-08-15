ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Huge complex of 500 standing stones found in Spain

A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain which could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists told AFP Thursday.  "It is a major megalithic site in Europe," he said. 
WORLD
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
AFP

NBA confidently resumes global games after pandemic hiatus

Japan's Rui Hachimura and France's Killian Hayes will have the chance to play before their home-nation fans with the NBA Global Games resuming next month after a two-year layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "For Killian Hayes to play in his home country is going to be tremendous," Tatum said.
NBA
AFP

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy