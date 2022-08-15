Read full article on original website
Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft
Golden Bears' Seth Purdey also taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby college draft
NBA confidently resumes global games after pandemic hiatus
Japan's Rui Hachimura and France's Killian Hayes will have the chance to play before their home-nation fans with the NBA Global Games resuming next month after a two-year layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "For Killian Hayes to play in his home country is going to be tremendous," Tatum said.
NBA・
Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates
Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.
