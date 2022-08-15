Read full article on original website
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
ESPN
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed
The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
BBC
Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?
When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
AP PHOTOS: Nagas mark 75 years since declaring independence
CHEDEMA, India (AP) — In a small mountain village in India’s northeast, blue flags fluttered high in the clear sky. While Indians across the country prepared to celebrate 75 years of independence from British rule on Monday, the Naga community in Chedema marked the occasion by hoisting their very own blue flag. The Nagas — an Indigenous people inhabiting several northeastern Indian states and areas across the border in Myanmar — marked the 75th anniversary of their declaration of independence Sunday. Seeking self-rule, Nagas had announced independence a day ahead of India in 1947 and commemorate this moment every year....
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
BBC
European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot
Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
Boxing as a means of empowerment in Africa
Former pro boxer Mohamed Kayongo is helping disadvantaged youth in the US and Uganda both in and outside the ring. In Ghana, boxing manager Sarah Asare is shaping the future for young women.
Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates
Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.
Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track
World and Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo added European triple jump gold to his accolades in Munich on Wednesday while Dutchwoman Femke Bol kept her bid for an audacious track double on course. The Polish world record holder has won gold at the last three Olympics as well as four world titles, but had to sit out Munich and the Eugene worlds after being injured while chasing a man who had tried to steal her car.
womenfitness.net
Ekaterina Vedeneeva: Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, World Games Bronze Medalist mantra of success “Look in one direction, have one goal”
Ekaterina Olegovna Vedeneeva is a Russian individual rhythmic gymnast competing for Slovenia since 2018. She made her debut for Slovenia in August 2018 at the World Cup event in Kazan, Russian Federation. On national level, she is a three-time (2019, 2021, and 2022) Slovenian National All-around champion. In 2021, she became the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast to compete at Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She is the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast and first Slovenian gymnast of any discipline to win a medal in the history of The World Games.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jade O'Dowda leads Britain's heptathlon medal challenge
A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich. O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors. Belgium's...
Germany Considers Hosting Olympics After 50-Year Hiatus
The host country of the 1972 Summer Olympics is considering bidding to become a host once again. “We are thinking about [the] Olympic Games in Germany — winter or summer,” German Olympic Committee president Thomas Weikert said, adding that the committee will first talk to its members. Weikert...
