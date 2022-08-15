ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
BBC

Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern

A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
INDIA
ESPN

Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier won't be replayed

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil suspended last year will not be replayed, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) both confirmed on Tuesday. On Sept. 5, the game between the two South American football giants was cancelled after Brazilian health authorities accused several...
FOOTBALL
BBC

Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh). This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one...
INDIA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Nagas mark 75 years since declaring independence

CHEDEMA, India (AP) — In a small mountain village in India’s northeast, blue flags fluttered high in the clear sky. While Indians across the country prepared to celebrate 75 years of independence from British rule on Monday, the Naga community in Chedema marked the occasion by hoisting their very own blue flag. The Nagas — an Indigenous people inhabiting several northeastern Indian states and areas across the border in Myanmar — marked the 75th anniversary of their declaration of independence Sunday. Seeking self-rule, Nagas had announced independence a day ahead of India in 1947 and commemorate this moment every year....
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more

The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA
BBC

European Championships: Sprinter Azu targeting 2024 Olympic spot

Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu says he's targeting a Team GB spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning a bronze at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday. Azu clocked a personal best time of 10.13 seconds to win his first senior international championship medal - two weeks after finishing 5th in the Commonwealth Games 100m final.
WORLD
AFP

Ingebrigtsen seals Euro double-double as Thiam dominates

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. Ingebrigtsen's victory sealed a remarkable triumph, having won the same 1,500-5,000 European double as a precocious 17-year-old in Berlin in 2018.
SPORTS
AFP

Pichardo wins Euro triple jump, Bol keeps double bid on track

World and Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo added European triple jump gold to his accolades in Munich on Wednesday while Dutchwoman Femke Bol kept her bid for an audacious track double on course. The Polish world record holder has won gold at the last three Olympics as well as four world titles, but had to sit out Munich and the Eugene worlds after being injured while chasing a man who had tried to steal her car.
WORLD
womenfitness.net

Ekaterina Vedeneeva: Slovenian rhythmic gymnast, World Games Bronze Medalist mantra of success “Look in one direction, have one goal”

Ekaterina Olegovna Vedeneeva is a Russian individual rhythmic gymnast competing for Slovenia since 2018. She made her debut for Slovenia in August 2018 at the World Cup event in Kazan, Russian Federation. On national level, she is a three-time (2019, 2021, and 2022) Slovenian National All-around champion. In 2021, she became the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast to compete at Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She is the first Slovenian rhythmic gymnast and first Slovenian gymnast of any discipline to win a medal in the history of The World Games.
SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Germany Considers Hosting Olympics After 50-Year Hiatus

The host country of the 1972 Summer Olympics is considering bidding to become a host once again. “We are thinking about [the] Olympic Games in Germany — winter or summer,” German Olympic Committee president Thomas Weikert said, adding that the committee will first talk to its members. Weikert...
SPORTS

