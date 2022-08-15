BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The franchise quarterback who brought baggage and Super Bowl dreams to Cleveland won’t play for two months. It’s always something with the Browns, who have a well-chronicled history of missteps. Deshaun Watson’s acceptance of an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine in a settlement with the NFL over alleged sexual misconduct has left the Browns wondering what will become of a season they believed could be special. Watson won’t be back until December, at the earliest, and only then if the three-time Pro Bowler satisfies the league’s requirements that he undergo an evaluation by behavioral experts and follows their treatment program.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 51 MINUTES AGO