KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
KFYR-TV
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, school hallways will be packed with students going to class. St. Mary’s and Shiloh start school on Thursday and Bismarck Public Schools starts next week. One school located north of Bismarck had desks filled with students Tuesday. Out on the prairie, there is a...
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
A New Store Is Opening In North Bismarck
There's a new business in town you may have missed. Estate Gallery sits in North Bismarck, right next to the new I Heart Mac And Cheese. -- 4521 Ottawa St. Suite 4. More and more businesses seem to be opening in that area, and we love to see it. Grow Bismarck, grow!!
KFYR-TV
Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom. There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge...
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
It's not the end of the world, but it will push your patience.
KFYR-TV
New roller rink under construction in Steele
STEELE, N.D. (KFYR) - A wave of nostalgia is rolling through Steele. A new roller skating rink is under construction. Not only will Mad Moves LLC have skating, but it will have a functioning gym and cafe to give North Dakotans another place to have some fun. This building was...
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
Tornadoes Caught On Camera in McLean County North Dakota
According to several news outlets, there was a minor tornado outbreak on Monday, August 15th in northern McLean county. Two sets of tornados were confirmed touchdowns near Ruso, North Dakota, and Strawberry Lake which are both north of Turtle Lake, North Dakota about 20 miles. Ruso, North Dakota has the...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary at the Former Governors’ Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society held its annual ice cream social at The Former Governor’s Mansion to celebrate Bismarck’s 150th anniversary. The United Tribes Technical College Color Guard presented at the Former Governors’ Mansion during its annual ice cream social. “It’s wonderful to be...
KFYR-TV
TV antennas making a comeback
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trends come and go, but a select few come back around. One trend resurfacing is TV antennas. As streaming service options continue to increase, so do their prices. Feist Electronics saw an increase in TV antenna purchasing last spring and expects another rise in installing antennas this fall.
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck. Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.
NDHP/BPD aircraft operation leads to arrest of runaway motorcyclist
The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Police Department worked together to capture a fleeing individual with the help of the Highway Patrol’s tracking airplane. According to the report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of August 15, 2022, the NDHP partnered with the Bismarck Police Department to conduct a joint traffic […]
Report faults prison guard's checks in ND murderer's suicide
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation into the prison suicide of a man convicted in a 2019 quadruple slaying in North Dakota found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Chad Isaak, 48, was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Isaak was appealing his convictions and life sentences for the killings of four people at a Mandan property management company. Sgt. Deandre Adams has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation at the prison is completed, prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Wednesday.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman accused of using weapon to steal man’s car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she pointed a gun at a man while telling him to drive her and another woman to Standing Rock Indian Reservation. On June 8, police say a man told them two women had stolen his van. He...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.
KFYR-TV
New Salem man sentenced to probation for altercation with law enforcement
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a New Salem man to one year of probation for an altercation with law enforcement. Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say last October, 86-year-old Kenneth Groce pulled up next to a patrol vehicle conducting radar enforcement, accused deputies of harassing his grandsons, and attempted to trap the deputy in the patrol vehicle while threatening to kill him.
