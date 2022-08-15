ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly took a sneak peek at one of the training centers that will be crucial in the development of the workforce for the new Panasonic facility to be built. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she visited the Peaslee Technical Training...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Health
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas abortion amendment recount underway in 9 counties, including JoCo

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results. This includes Johnson County, where 256,000 ballots were cast; 68.5% voted no, 31.5% voted yes. Johnson County’s Board of...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Enlistment ceremony at Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Emory University#Stanford University#Linus Covid#General Health#Verily Public Health#The University Of Kansas#Kdhe
KCTV 5

First day back to school in Anderson County

Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results. The changes come after four people were shot in the carnival last year. The three 16-year-olds and 25-year-old survived the shooting. Graduating officers learn...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal

A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

North Kansas City prospect Edric Hill sets commitment date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date. The four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman tweeted Wednesday morning that his commitment would be announced Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound North Kansas City Hornet...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
GARDNER, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy