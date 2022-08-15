Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s Innovation Park was dedicated by the Kansas Governor on Wednesday marking progress on the decades-long project. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she celebrated the dedication of the Phase III Expansion Facility at the University...
KCTV 5
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
KCTV 5
Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly took a sneak peek at one of the training centers that will be crucial in the development of the workforce for the new Panasonic facility to be built. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she visited the Peaslee Technical Training...
KCTV 5
UMKC to offer more scholarships, in-state tuition to students from all 50 states
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced Wednesday two new initiatives, the Roo Advantage and the Roo Nation Award, designed to make college more affordable for students from across the nation. Beginning in the fall 2023 semester, the Roo Nation Award grants in-state tuition rates to...
KCTV 5
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding
Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas' newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage.
KCTV 5
Kansas abortion amendment recount underway in 9 counties, including JoCo
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results. This includes Johnson County, where 256,000 ballots were cast; 68.5% voted no, 31.5% voted yes. Johnson County’s Board of...
KCTV 5
Enlistment ceremony at Chiefs Training Camp
Enlistment ceremony at Chiefs Training Camp
KCTV 5
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth warns of scam involving fake bondsman, claims of relative being arrested
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth, Kansas, County attorney is warning the public of a scam that involves a fake bondsman telling someone a family member has been arrested and needs money. “Recently, we’ve received reports of alleged bail bondsmen and attorneys claiming a family member or friend has been...
KCTV 5
First day back to school in Anderson County
First day back to school in Anderson County

Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results.
KCTV 5
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal

A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. There's growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year's bus stop routes. Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns.
KCTV 5
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
KCTV 5
Olathe liquor stores to participate in effort to combat underage drinking
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A host of liquor stores in Olathe are going to participate in a new effort to combat underage drinking, which involves hang tags with warnings being placed on the bottles. On Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Olathe Police Department Explorer Program, the...
KCTV 5
Troubled contractor, focus of KCTV5 investigations, faces 56 federal charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City contractor who was the focus of numerous KCTV5 investigations faces 56 counts in a federal indictment. Max Howell is charged with numerous counts of bank fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to a financial institution. It includes five properties. The indictment...
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
KCTV 5
North Kansas City prospect Edric Hill sets commitment date
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City High School’s highly-coveted defensive lineman Edric Hill has set a commitment date. The four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman tweeted Wednesday morning that his commitment would be announced Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound North Kansas City Hornet...
KCTV 5
Parent in Turner School District concerned about ‘dangerous’ bus stop
Parent in Turner School District concerned about 'dangerous' bus stop

Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal
KCTV 5
SantaCaliGon Days Festival to require adult chaperones for those under 18
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A year ago, four people, including some juveniles, were injured in a shooting at the SantaCaliGon Days Festival. This year, festival officials are implementing new procedures for people under 18 years old. An announcement from the event stated those wishing to enter the carnival area will...
KCTV 5
Leavenworth man sentenced for intent to distribute meth, fleeing police
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after he fled from police but was ultimately found with multiple grams of meth. According to the county attorney, Sean Johnson Sr. received a sentence of 50 months for possession of methamphetamine...
