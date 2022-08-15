Read full article on original website
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
SkySports
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
SB Nation
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Yardbarker
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News
Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League
Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
'Witch In The Building' - Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injury Woes
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described a crazy week in terms of injuries after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer
Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Yardbarker
Watch: Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect fit for Chelsea
Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal solution for Chelsea. The footballer turned pundit acknowledges that Ronaldo is struggling at Manchester United and thinks he would do a better job in Thomas Tuchel’s side because apparently, he would not be required to do as much running. Furthermore,...
Yardbarker
'Listen United, £40Million' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Anfield Hierarchy To Sell Midfielder
A former Liverpool player has urged the club to sell one of their midfielders to rivals Manchester United after the Red Devils were linked with Real Madrid's Casemiro. A report on Wednesday from the reliable Sky Sport reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed that Naby Keita was unhappy at Liverpool and could even move this summer.
World Cup Watch: Jesus out to reclaim Brazil's No. 9 jersey
It's one of the biggest honors in soccer: Playing as the center forward for Brazil at a World Cup. Gabriel Jesus knows all about that, having been handed the No. 9 jersey at the 2018 tournament in Russia and — as every Brazilian is acutely aware — failing to score a goal.
SB Nation
Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut
In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
