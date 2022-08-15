ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?

Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Yardbarker

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News

Manchester City travel to Newcastle on Sunday 22nd of August, and will be hoping to make it three from three so far this season. Newcastle will be ready for the challenge of the Blues, but Erling Haaland will be eager to be among the goals again after drawing a blank against Bournemouth last time out.
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
The Independent

Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

Liverpool are now reportedly expected to sign long time Manchester City target Jude Bellingham next summer. Nearly every club in Europe has some sort of interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Liverpool are now reportedly set to sign the player next summer amid interest from Manchester City. Manchester...
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
SB Nation

Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut

In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
The Associated Press

New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Norwich vs Millwall, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. Norwich finally got off the mark in midweek, although that seems a strange thing to say after only four games of the season! It was a big win for Dean Smith and his side, though, and it should lift some of the pressure.
