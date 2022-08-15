The Florida Aquarium announced today a $40-million expansion (Renderings Attached) plan that will include several exciting new exhibits; most notably a grand outdoor sea lion habitat. The project, which has three phases, will begin in January of 2023 is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The $40M capital project includes the addition of a rotating special exhibit gallery, converting the second-floor lobby into to multi-species gallery that features puffins, and a large-scale outdoor exhibit featuring, first time on the west coast of Florida, California sea lions. A significant African penguin habitat will also be part of the outdoor expansion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO