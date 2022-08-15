ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Comic Convention 2022 Recap

Tampa Bay Comic Convention is a comic book convention located in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay Comic Convention is Tampa’s largest, true comic convention. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals, and comicdom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet. As admission is kept reasonable for adults and FREE for children, the Tampa Bay Comic Convention is a family-friendly event.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Aquarium announces $40M expansion

The Florida Aquarium announced today a $40-million expansion (Renderings Attached) plan that will include several exciting new exhibits; most notably a grand outdoor sea lion habitat. The project, which has three phases, will begin in January of 2023 is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The $40M capital project includes the addition of a rotating special exhibit gallery, converting the second-floor lobby into to multi-species gallery that features puffins, and a large-scale outdoor exhibit featuring, first time on the west coast of Florida, California sea lions. A significant African penguin habitat will also be part of the outdoor expansion.
TAMPA, FL

