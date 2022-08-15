Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One dead after train collision near Mounds
MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
Nearly Century Old Bridges In Creek County Being Replaced Due To Safety Issues
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Three old bridges in Creek County are being replaced because they're not safe for some vehicles. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line
TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
News On 6
Seminole Fire Chief Says 'No Man's Land' Near I-40 Causing Issues For County EMS Services
A stretch of Seminole County isn’t covered by ambulance services and the Seminole Fire and EMS Chief said he’s sounding the alarm. Voters said yes to a proposition that equally splits a portion of the one quarter sales tax between 3 services. Those services are Konowa, Wewoka and Seminole.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Storms cause damage to power poles, power outages in East Tulsa
Storms cause damage to power poles, power outages in East Tulsa and surround areas late Tuesday evening
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting At Savanna Landing Apartments
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured Monday evening. The shooting occurred at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria. Both of the victims are not cooperating with police at this time, TPD said. This is a developing story.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting Near Johnson Park
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening. The call came out just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of S. Owasso Ave. News On 6 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
News On 6
2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Assaulting Driver, 3 Passengers On Tulsa Bus Arrested By Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man that attacked a driver and several passengers Saturday on a city bus. Investigators say Douglas Barnes began assaulting the driver while the bus was moving, leading to a crash near I-244 and Mingo. Three other passengers were also injured, police say.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property
Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
News On 6
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
Comments / 1