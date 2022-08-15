ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after train collision near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
MOUNDS, OK
Beggs, OK
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Beggs, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line

TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK

