Stephanie Ashworth lived in a neighborhood north of Tarrytown, near W. 35th St. and Balcones Drive the summer of 2013. One of her neighbors wanted to move to a different school district and decided to rent out their home on Airbnb upon leaving. “We’re like—’ok’—we didn’t know any better,” Ashworth said. “And it was awful.” Ashworth said guests played loud music, used the pool naked and would return from trips at the lake stumbling drunk out of party buses. “It ruins your peace of mind where you should be able to have it. Where you should be able to feel safe, where the kids should be able to go out front,” Ashworth said. “And we shouldn't find used condoms, empty beer bottles, the trash, the parking, it's so disturbing.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO