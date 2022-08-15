Read full article on original website
izzador
2d ago
bull corn, tell that to all the people who have been here since forever. we are being uprooted at a rapid pace. nothing weird or funky about this town anymore, it’s just like all the rest
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price
Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market. Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment. Buy now ,
Austin median home price leveling out as July shows smallest increase since 2020
Austin’s housing market is continuing to stabilize as the home price increase percentage has dropped to single digits for the first time since June 2020. According to the Austin Board of Realtors July 2022 monthly market statistics report, the Austin-Round Rock metro area reached 2.7 months of housing inventory, the highest level of inventory since November 2018. The current median house price sits at $515,000, up 8% year over year, but down from June 2022’s median price of $537,475. What’s changed since June?
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
Report: Average apartment rents in the Austin area have hit an all-time high
AUSTIN, Texas — Average apartment rents for the Austin area have hit an all-time high, an expert told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Charles Heimsath has been tracking conditions in the area's real estate market since the early 1990s. He told the Statesman that between December and June, average rents jumped by their largest percentage ever in the time he's been tracking the market.
Austin housing market continues improvement trend in July, ABoR says
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's housing market continues to improve. In its July 2022 Central Texas Housing Market report, the Austin Board of Realtors said the Austin-Round Rock area is seeing the most housing inventory in almost three years. The median price of homes also went up 8% last month...
ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes
The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
Will Airbnb's new anti-party system help ease disturbances in Austin's neighborhoods?
Stephanie Ashworth lived in a neighborhood north of Tarrytown, near W. 35th St. and Balcones Drive the summer of 2013. One of her neighbors wanted to move to a different school district and decided to rent out their home on Airbnb upon leaving. “We’re like—’ok’—we didn’t know any better,” Ashworth said. “And it was awful.” Ashworth said guests played loud music, used the pool naked and would return from trips at the lake stumbling drunk out of party buses. “It ruins your peace of mind where you should be able to have it. Where you should be able to feel safe, where the kids should be able to go out front,” Ashworth said. “And we shouldn't find used condoms, empty beer bottles, the trash, the parking, it's so disturbing.”
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
New filing shows Tesla plans to build $1.5M dealership in Austin
Tesla’s Austin presence is becoming even greater as the automaker plans for a nearly 52,000-square-foot showroom in northeast Austin. A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reveals Tesla will have the dealership at 2323 Ridgepoint Drive, near the intersection of 290 and 183. It’ll serve as Tesla’s fourth Austin showroom once it reaches its expected completion in February next year. Boyd Watterson Asset Management is listed as the owner of the one story building that will undergo renovations and alterations totaling $1.5 million. Illinois-based Chipman Design Architecture is listed as the design firm. Tesla’s other Austin showrooms include one at the Domain, another off of Research Boulevard in northwest Austin and at The Yard in South Austin. The site on St. Elmo Road was built just last year with an estimated $2.5 million price tag.
KIII TV3
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Apple's Northwest campus continues growth plans with $279M in additional structures
Construction on additional structures for Apple’s Northwest Austin campus could start in February. The August filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are the latest glimpse at the campus that was announced in December 2018. The campus is expected to be 3 million square feet with 12 office and amenity buildings, parking garages and other facilities once it’s finished. Plans on the three structures in the filings are estimated to total $279 million and are expected to reach completion by February 2025. One of the planned structures is a $100 million five-level building. International firm HKS Architects, which opened an office in Austin earlier this year, is listed as the designer.
You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out
KXAN investigators found several Sentral East Austin apartments for a few nights listed on websites like Hotels.com.
Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport
After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route. An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth. American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Trail of Lights set to return in-person for the first time since 2019
For the first time since the pandemic, Austin’s Trail of Lights is returning to its traditional in-person format this December. Hosted by the Trail of Lights Foundation, powered by H-E-B and held in Zilker Park, the most famous holiday lights show in Austin will run from Dec. 8-23. Each year, the event features limited free entry through the STARS at the Trail program and showcases more than two million twinkling lights. Tickets for the 58th annual event will go on sale in October.
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
Williamson County to pay $25M on top of regular payment for bond debt
The additional $25 million payment to offset bond debt will save $12 million in interest over the life of the bond, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey said at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 17 at 710 Main St., Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court...
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
Drought 2022: How it started and how it could end
Around this time last year none of Central Texas was in drought.
New ASC being built in Austin, Texas
A new ASC is coming to Austin, Texas, according to the state's licensing and regulation department. The Redbud Surgery Center is estimated to be a $1 million project, according to a registration filing. Construction will begin Aug. 29 on an existing medical office to create the 4,172-square-foot center. Completion is...
