Freeman, WA

Freeman Shooter Sentencing Day 2: Doctor says Sharpe has low risk of recommitting violent crime

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash – A doctor believes the Freeman school shooter has a low risk of recommitting another violent crime in the future.

The second day of Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing hearing got underway with the defense calling Dr. Craig Beaver to the stand.

Beaver is a licensed psychologist from Boise who has been involved in the case for four years. In that time, he has spent about 30 hours with Sharpe, including 25 hours of testing his mental status.

Beaver said Sharpe did not have the same level of brain connectivity as his peers when he opened fire at Freeman High School, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three other students. Beaver believes Sharpe suffered from neurological setbacks and that his testing supports the statements of Dr. Richard Adler.

Adler, a doctor who specializes in adolescent and child psychology, testified in front of the court on Friday. He said Sharpe’s brain had abnormalities from birth and his was an “immature brain.”

Beaver said Sharpe was “relatively immature and much less sophisticated” than other young men. He added that there has been “slight improvement” during the four years he has gotten to know Sharpe.

Before the shooting, Sharpe was on an individualized plan to learn, but Beaver says there were still issues present in his development and ability to keep up with academics. He believes Sharpe had a split in his development; He was bright in some areas, but could not express himself in a way that allowed him to excel in school. He said this hindrance is a significant frustration for children who deal with this.

Beaver also believes role-playing “consumed Sharpe,” adding that he had an obsession with drama and acting, moreso than other youth he has worked with.

Beaver said Sharpe was suffering from major depression when he shot students at Freeman, saying he “fit the profile for major depressive disorder fairly severely.” He also said Shape had psychotic features of this diagnosis.

In court, Beaver testified that Sharpe’s family life was difficult and that his siblings accused his father of being emotionally abusive. He added that social media and gaming also played a role in hindering Sharpe’s development.

Sharpe would spend days in his bedroom, consumed with YouTube videos and his parents did not monitor his use at all, Beaver said.

“They didn’t do anything to stop that (use of media). He was pretty much on his own,” Beaver said. Adding that while other kids use media, it was all Sharpe did.

In the days after the shooting, Sharpe was “pretty unemotional and was a matter of fact,” Beaver said.

He noted that Sharpe suffered from a depersonalization episode during the shooting and that his family was scared and did not recognize him afterward.

Beaver testified that he has seen a change in Sharpe’s behavior since the shooting. He still does not show a tremendous amount of emotion but does have regret for the shooting.

Beaver said Sharpe’s “processing speed was now in the average stage” and that he has a greater attention span.

The state is worried about community safety should Sharpe be given a shorter term.

Beaver told the state he does have concerns about a risk to the public if Sharpe were to focus on “dark thoughts” again.

Testimony will continue through the week, with Sharpe’s sentence expected on Friday.

The defense is seeking a 20-year sentence, while prosecutors are seeking at least a minimum of 35 years.

