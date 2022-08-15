Read full article on original website
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder. “It gives […]
cbs17
Inmate captured in Wake County after using food van to break out of Wayne County jail, officials say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center in a food van, which he later ditched, was caught Thursday afternoon in Wake County, officials say. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Wayne Glover, 33, broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday in...
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
cbs17
Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
cbs17
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
cbs17
Wake County deputy murder suspect appears in court; 2nd suspect will be charged, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents...
cbs17
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
cbs17
Report released on deadly Wilson Hardee’s crash
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
cbs17
Fayetteville Sgt. talks efforts to improve an accident-prone road
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road. Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single lane road. The latest accident happened Tuesday night....
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
cbs17
Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
Beloved Rolesville fire chief passes away in his home at 67 years old
Rolesville, N.C. — The Rolesville fire chief passed away in his home Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Wake County. Rodney Privette, 67, was an admired member of the Rolesville community, said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. According to a release from Wake County, Privette...
No burglary at slain deputy’s home, Wake County Sheriff’s Office says
“Certain property was temporarily removed from the residence” and has been recovered, said the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 killed, 6 injured in wreck that shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound Thursday afteroon, Raleigh police said. The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four children and two adults sustained injuries and one adult was killed.
cbs17
Man injured in Durham shooting Wednesday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
