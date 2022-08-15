ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Report released on deadly Wilson Hardee’s crash

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson Police Department has released a report on a deadly Wilson crash that happened Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s. About 9:47 a.m. on August 14, police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Sgt. talks efforts to improve an accident-prone road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road. Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single lane road. The latest accident happened Tuesday night....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 killed, 6 injured in wreck that shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound Thursday afteroon, Raleigh police said. The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four children and two adults sustained injuries and one adult was killed.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Durham shooting Wednesday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after being shot in Durham, police said on Wednesday. This happened just before 8:30 a.m. near South Roxboro and Bond Streets. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. According to officers, the victim was taken...
DURHAM, NC

