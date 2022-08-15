ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine independent auto repair shop owners and employees is pushing for a “right to repair” referendum in the state. They say it’s needed because automakers are making it more difficult for local repair shops to fix new cars. Repair shop owner...
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
Ask the I-Team: Can lottery winners protect their identity in Maine?

You may have dreamed about winning the lottery recently when the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to more than $1 billion. “Why does Maine not offer a way for lottery winners to protect their identity, as is available in other states?" The Mega Millions website says public disclosure laws vary from...
New organization launched to bring more local food to Maine schools

SACO (WGME) – A new organization is bringing more local food into Maine schools. Tuesday was the launch of the Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute in Saco. The organization says people from school districts across the state met for hands-on culinary and agricultural workshops. They also worked...
FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats

The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
MAINE STATE

