WPFO
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
WPFO
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
WPFO
Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine independent auto repair shop owners and employees is pushing for a “right to repair” referendum in the state. They say it’s needed because automakers are making it more difficult for local repair shops to fix new cars. Repair shop owner...
WPFO
Harbor seal pups recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine show off round bellies
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- An adorable video shows two harbor seal pups, who are recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine, showing off their round bellies. “Our two harbor seal pup patients are doing so well,” Marine Mammals of Maine said. The center says they are off all medications and are...
WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
WPFO
Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
WPFO
MaineHealth, Anthem reach deal to keep Maine Medical Center in network for 2 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- MaineHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield say they have reached an agreement to keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem's network for the next two years. All other MaineHealth providers will also remain in-network. MaineHealth originally announced in April that Maine Medical Center would leave Anthem's...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
WPFO
New Hampshire SPCA receives 7 beagles rescued from Virginia facility
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire is now home to a handful of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia. The New Hampshire SPCA says it received seven of the approximately 4,000 beagles taken from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Can lottery winners protect their identity in Maine?
You may have dreamed about winning the lottery recently when the Mega Millions jackpot swelled to more than $1 billion. “Why does Maine not offer a way for lottery winners to protect their identity, as is available in other states?" The Mega Millions website says public disclosure laws vary from...
WPFO
New organization launched to bring more local food to Maine schools
SACO (WGME) – A new organization is bringing more local food into Maine schools. Tuesday was the launch of the Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute in Saco. The organization says people from school districts across the state met for hands-on culinary and agricultural workshops. They also worked...
WPFO
Former Maine prosecutor sentenced 2 years of probation for illegal pot operation
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former assistant district attorney has been sentenced for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine. Kayla Alves, 36, is a former Franklin County assistant DA. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with documents. The Bangor Daily News reports...
WPFO
FBI director visits Maine, addresses threats
The FBI director spent the day on Tuesday in Maine. Christopher Wray went to the FBI Boston Division's Portland Agency and met with leaders there. FBI Director Wray and local police spoke about a range of issues, including targeting gangs in Maine and New Hampshire who are capitalizing on the higher resale value of illegal drugs and the accessibility of firearms.
WPFO
Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic staffer at Maine festival
MADAWASKA (BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer if he got too close during a campaign appearance in Madawaska on Sunday, a newly released video shows. “Six feet away, or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer, who was...
WPFO
Judge upholds Maine law to protect domestic violence victims from poor credit scores
A new law in Maine to protect domestic violence victims from poor credit scores because of their abusers is upheld by a judge. Fay's Law was passed in 2019. Under the law, survivors of domestic abuse are protected from poor credit reports as a result of financial choices by their estranged partners like racking up debt or paying bills late.
