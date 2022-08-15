ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

WRDW-TV

The importance of a good sleep schedule while back to school

[FULL] Morning Mix - Southern music celebration, Elvis Presley, and more!. Augusta’s first monkeypox has been reported, authorities confirmed Monday evening. Meanwhile, Aiken Co students were back in the classroom yesterday. We were there to talk about safety, COVID, and cell phone policies in our schools. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
What mental health help is available for Aiken County students?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids back in the classroom, all of our major school districts are telling us students’ mental health is a top priority. In Aiken County, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in the number of kids needing care. Aiken County says a guidance...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Helping students form good study habits in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All this week, we’re talking back to school, and that includes going over homework, tests and studying!. While parents want their children to succeed in class, not every subject comes easy to every student. That’s why it’s important to form study habits with your child.
AUGUSTA, GA
Benefits of kids joining clubs and sports during school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year is in full swing for students in our area, but one question parents may have is whether should sign their kids up for extracurricular activities. If you haven’t thought about signing up your student for a sport or club, there still may be...
AUGUSTA, GA
Safety, mental health are priorities for Aiken County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken Standard

Aiken County students return for new school year

Busy roads, school buses and children everywhere could be seen around the county this morning as students with Aiken County Public School District returned to classes Monday morning. Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence had a busy morning as he made his way across the district to visit 10 different...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?

Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news. Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator. We talked to commissioners...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA

