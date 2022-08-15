Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
St. Pete police: Burned body found in alleyway; investigation underway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A burned body found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg has prompted a "suspicious" death investigation, police said. Police said they were called overnight to assist the fire department in an alley behind Emerson Avenue S near 29th Street S. Once the fire was extinguished,...
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times in one year
A woman in Florida was arrested after making 12,512 phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police department just this year. According to a court document, the woman identified as Carla Jefferson, age 51, "harasses, belittles, swears, and argues with" whoever picks up her incessant calls to the non-emergency lines of the St. Petersburg Police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured his fiancée at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shots went off near 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West in Bradenton where a 38-year-old woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the leg, the police department said in a news release.
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Clearwater police search for car possibly involved in hit-and-run
Clearwater police said they are searching for a car that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
Tampa police locate missing man with dementia
The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.
‘I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth’: Florida firefighter tells how he survived gator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face..."
2 Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man accused of cutting deputy with 'massive' machete
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man accused of using a "massive" machete to cut another deputy during an apparent burglary. Four deputies who were in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle responded just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call on a report of an armed break-in, agency spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said during a news conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
wild941.com
Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger
What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
‘I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth’: Oldsmar firefighter shares survival story after gator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke I felt the scales then I felt the teeth, so I knew what i was in."
Community activists call for investigation into Lakeland drug bust as video raises questions
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists are calling for an investigation at Lakeland Police Department stemming from a drug bust back in March. Video from the scene that day appears to contradict the officers’ version of how the arrest went down. “You don’t expect it coming from officers. It...
Pinellas County deputies involved in June shooting deemed justifiable by State Attorney's Office
A shooting by Pinellas County deputies that killed a 43-year-old man was determined to be justifiable, the State Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. The incident happened on June 30 in Safety Harbor when Robert Hubbard pulled out what was thought to be a gun on deputies while getting out of his car investigators later learned it was a BB gun.
Man wanted in connection to Hillsborough County murder investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection to a murder over the weekend. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a homicide occurred at East Mohawk Avenue and Orient Road near a Wawa convenience store. Deputies responded and found a man dead with upper body trauma.
Wimauma girl now awake in St. Pete hospital after surviving fatal car crash in Mexico
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Wimauma 12-year-old girl is awake and alert after being involved in a car accident during a trip to Mexico in June that killed her parents and grandparents. “The fact that she is still with us and the progress she is making shows she is...
St. Petersburg Fire Chief named 2022 Florida Fire Chief of the Year
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue Chief James Large was named 2022 Florida Fire Chief of the year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. Chief Large has been with St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue since 1974 and has served as the fire chief since 2006. “Over his 48-year career, his vast list […]
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1