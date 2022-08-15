ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

97X

Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times in one year

A woman in Florida was arrested after making 12,512 phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police department just this year. According to a court document, the woman identified as Carla Jefferson, age 51, "harasses, belittles, swears, and argues with" whoever picks up her incessant calls to the non-emergency lines of the St. Petersburg Police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured his fiancée at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Shots went off near 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West in Bradenton where a 38-year-old woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the leg, the police department said in a news release.
BRADENTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man accused of cutting deputy with 'massive' machete

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man accused of using a "massive" machete to cut another deputy during an apparent burglary. Four deputies who were in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle responded just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call on a report of an armed break-in, agency spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said during a news conference.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Injures Girlfriend With A Cheeseburger

What are they putting in the burgers in Burger King?!. It all went down in Clearwater, FL, when a man & his girlfriend got into a dispute at the local BK, that led to boyfriend throwing his burger at her, leading her to lose balance on the curb & fall down.
CLEARWATER, FL
