Denver, CO

Mercantile Dining & Provision opens at Denver International Airport

By Dennis Huspeni
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Alex Seidel, a James Beard Award-winning chef, opened a second Mercantile Dining & Provision restaurant in Denver on Monday.

The new location is in Concourse A at Denver International Airport.

The original Mercantile Dining & Provision has been a staple at Denver's Union Station for years.

“This is much like our Union Station location,” Seidel said in a news release. “We’ll have various ways for people to eat, fast or slow, and with the same caliber of food that put us on the map as our downtown Denver destination. We really hope to elevate the food choices at the airport.

“We went all out on the design to make it feel different. This really looks and feels like you’re downtown.”

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant has an open kitchen design, with a 15-seat “Chef’s Counter” overlooking Mercantile chefs preparing each dish to order. The “grab-and-go section” includes house-baked croissants and fresh bread hot from the oven hourly.

“Through this partnership with the Mercantile, we can support a local business while creating job opportunities for approximately 90 people from our community,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in the release. “It’s truly a win-win for our passengers and our local economy.”

Mercantile officials worked with Tastes on the Fly, “an experienced operator of upscale dining concepts in some of the country’s busiest airports, to handle the day-to-day challenges of an airport location,” according to the release. Tastes on the Fly also operates two Modern Market restaurants at the airport. The restaurant also worked with Innovative Retail Group, which is the Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program partner.

Mercantile is open daily from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

