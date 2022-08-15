ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

By Sara Whitman
 3 days ago
Image Credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty grabbed dinner together in Los Angeles Sunday night (Photo: BACKGRID)

Warren followed behind her in a casual outfit of light blue slacks, a plain black tee, and a white zip-up jacket. He was seen hugging a man outside the restaurant before turning around and walking behind his wife. The pair were last seen driving away in their black luxury car.

Annette and Warren tied the knot in 1992, which was a huge move for Warren, who was seen as a playboy bachelor in his heyday. Some of the famous women he dated before officially going off the market include Cher, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton, Madonna, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, and many more, according to Vanity Fair. And according to Peter Biskind, who authored Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America, the Bonnie and Clyde actor had romantic relations with 12,775 women, including one-night stands, per the New York Post.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty hold hands during a night out  (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Despite his lifestyle, it did not take long for Warren to fall for Annette. “It took about 10 minutes [to fall in love with her]. Maybe five,” he said, per Peter. “I was so elated to meet her, and yet at the same time, I began to mourn the passing of a way of life.” Annette and Warren met when Warren was on the hunt for a co-star for 1991’s Bugsy. They met for lunch, and afterward, Warren said he knew he had found the one, for both the film and for himself.

While it was a shock for fans that Warren had settled down in his 50s, he said he was not shocked at all. “It didn’t really surprise me,” he told Today in Nov. 2016. “I always felt I wasn’t trying to avoid marriage, I was trying to avoid divorce. I had no doubt when I met Annette that it was time to get married.” He added that marrying his Bugsy co-star was the best thing that had ever happened to him, as well as the life they built together. “The most important thing that’s ever happened — the best thing that’s ever happened to me — was Annette and having four kids,” he sweetly noted.

HollywoodLife

Elle

#Bonnie And Clyde
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
