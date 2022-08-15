Despite opposition from residents in the Jackson East neighborhood, the city council approved the zone change. The Hillsboro City Council took the final vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on turning the rural Jackson East neighborhood into an industrial zone. A pair of ordinances that changed the city's comprehensive plan and community development code were approved unanimously by councilors on Tuesday evening. However, councilors had to take an extra step to address data inaccuracies from the public hearing earlier this month. Two errors were discovered by city staffers after the public record was closed on the matter following the council's...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO