Portland, OR

Clackamas Review

Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks

With council's support, citizens are being asked in November to divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Rural neighborhood in Hillsboro will become industrial zone

Despite opposition from residents in the Jackson East neighborhood, the city council approved the zone change. The Hillsboro City Council took the final vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on turning the rural Jackson East neighborhood into an industrial zone. A pair of ordinances that changed the city's comprehensive plan and community development code were approved unanimously by councilors on Tuesday evening. However, councilors had to take an extra step to address data inaccuracies from the public hearing earlier this month. Two errors were discovered by city staffers after the public record was closed on the matter following the council's...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
OREGON STATE
tualatinlife.com

Water bill relief available for Washington County Residents

Washington County and Clean Water Services are partnering to reduce the number of households experiencing past-due water bills accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. By centering equity, this program will serve as a relief to low-income households and those most disproportionally impacted by the pandemic who are still struggling to catch up on past-due utility bills for water, sewer and stormwater.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Washington Examiner

Portland residents report moving to avoid homeless encampments

Portland residents are considering moving as homeless encampments appear closer and closer to suburban neighborhoods. "It makes you not feel that great about living here. It makes living in the neighborhood harder, not as congenial as it could be,” 30-year Portland resident Greg Dilkes said of the homeless encampment along the Peninsula Crossing Trail near his home. "It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve actually seriously thought about moving."
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Wage thieves will soon face criminal prosecution in Multnomah County

Employers who intentionally withhold wages totaling more than $10,000 could be taken to criminal court under an agreement in development between state labor regulators and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. Oregon’s Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) signed a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Mike Schmidt on...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland clinic puts Measure 110 grant toward peers, medication

PORTLAND, Ore. — Their battle against addiction was boosted a little more than a year ago. That's when Outside In, the health clinic in Southwest Portland, first received a great grant. The team in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program has been able to greatly grow, bringing in a...
PORTLAND, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Why the Oaks Park Labor Day picnic is no more

For thousands of union members and their families, it was a tradition that lasted over 20 years: The biggest official Labor Day gathering in the Portland metro region meant a visit to Oaks Amusement Park, and a day of hamburgers, rollercoasters, fellowship, music, and speeches by politicians. As many as 16,000 attended in a typical year, a logistical feat that involved offsite parking near OMSI and a free-for-the-day train ride.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
PORTLAND, OR

