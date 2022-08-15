ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after train collision near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
MOUNDS, OK
KRMG

Vacant house damaged following fire in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A vacant house was destroyed in a fire overnight in Owasso. Firefighters responded to the home near 86th Street North and 161st East Ave and found the house heavily consumed by fire. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m., firefighters said. Firefighters said the fire was...
OWASSO, OK
Beggs, OK
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Beggs, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line

TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing

Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
CUSHING, OK
News On 6

Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area

A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
TULSA, OK

