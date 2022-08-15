Read full article on original website
One dead after train collision near Mounds
MOUNDS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Mounds, Okla. on Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 that the woman was driving a vehicle when the collision occurred. BNSF also said the collision happened at 12:26 p.m., in either Mounds...
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly Century Old Bridges In Creek County Being Replaced Due To Safety Issues
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. - Three old bridges in Creek County are being replaced because they're not safe for some vehicles. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
Vacant house damaged following fire in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A vacant house was destroyed in a fire overnight in Owasso. Firefighters responded to the home near 86th Street North and 161st East Ave and found the house heavily consumed by fire. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m., firefighters said. Firefighters said the fire was...
Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line
TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
Spavinaw man in critical condition after Tulsa collision
TULSA, Okla. — A 32-year-old Spavinaw man is in critical condition after a collision in east Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash took place on I-44 westbound just west of 145th E Avenue and involved three vehicles:. A Toyota Corolla, driven with Dena...
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it. Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7...
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent
As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Power outage, traffic diverted on Memorial in Bixby
BIXBY, Okla. — UPDATE — 08/15/2022: PSO now states that a dump truck hit one of the poles. It caused a fuse to open up where the line connects underground. PSO is working to replace the broken pole. All power is fully restored now. Bixby Police and Fire...
Clean Up Efforts Continue After Oil Spill Near Cushing
Clean up efforts near Cushing are still underway after a 42,000 gallon oil spill happened more than a month ago. The cleanup is happening at Skull Creek after a pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners leaked on July 8, releasing about 1,000 barrels of crude oil into the creek. The...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
17-year-old in critical condition after east Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in east Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said the shooting took place Sunday evening at the Cherokee Shopping Center near 21st and Garnett. When TPD arrived they found...
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline
The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
