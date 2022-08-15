Read full article on original website
Report: Behavioral Health in SD Region Needs 18,500 Workers to Keep Up with Demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
KPBS
Climate action in the Inflation Reduction Act
We asked a number of San Diego climate scientists, activists and politicians their reaction to the groundbreaking climate legislation President Biden signed into law Tuesday. Then, 40 million people in seven Southwestern states rely on the Colorado River for their water supply. As the drought worsens, the states missed a federal deadline to come up with a drastic conservation plan. And, the CDC has relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, San Diego Unified is relaxing its mask requirement and San Diego moved into a lower COVID risk level last week. Does this mean we can all relax? Then, a year and a half after announcing its goal of building housing on top of public facilities like libraries and fire stations, San Diego is still far away from putting its new policy into practice. Next, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to explore tracking the region's homeless population by name. Finally, San Diego author Alana Quintana Albertson on her latest book- a Latinx spin on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet story, set in San Diego's Barrio Logan, with two feuding families, a taco chain and star-crossed lovers.
KPBS
Relaxing COVID precautions
Local health expert reacts to CDC’s COVID guidelines being relaxed. In other news, there will be new hiring incentives to recruit more sheriff’s deputies. Plus, the homes of two San Diego legend’s are on the market.
KPBS
Expert: CDC rollback of COVID safety measures 'premature'
The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that many long-standing COVID safety guidelines would be scaled back has been met with a mixed response. While many have seen the rollback as a positive change in the pandemic's trajectory, some health experts have called into question whether...
KPBS
San Diego residents, lawmakers weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act
How will the Inflation Reduction Act help people right here in San Diego County? And do San Diegans think it will help them? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has some answers. The list of what the Inflation Reduction Act says it will do is hefty: improve energy efficiency, reduce health care and prescription drug bills, create green jobs, reduce greenhouse gasses, and clean up pollution — just to name a few.
KPBS
Thousands of San Diego students return to school
Thousands of students returned to San Diego County schools Wednesday, and between COVID-19 safety measures and new laws affecting public school districts, there's a lot to talk about. Then, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. discusses his work on the Jan. 6th committee, and how the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has escalated political tensions. Plus, a new effort to beef up county jail staffing and safety measures. Then, bicycling advocates say the death of a Carlsbad mother while riding her ebike is a wake up call about how unsafe our streets are for cyclists. Also, California has begun a big push to get more four-year-olds enrolled in transitional kindergarten - or TK, but not every parent of an eligible child is ready to sign up. And finally, several residents of the Northern California beachside city, Pacifica recently discovered a forgotten fact about their hometown. During World War II, a Japanese internment camp was located there. The discovery has prompted many to ask, "Why didn't anybody tell us?"
News 8 KFMB
No, you do not need a polio booster shot if you've already been vaccinated
SAN DIEGO — Polio isn't something most of us have had to worry about for decades. But, health officials are now on alert after a young man in New York was recently diagnosed with the virus. It was also detected in New York wastewater, an indication of more cases.
KPBS
Housing in city buildings
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposal to build housing on top of new or renovated public facilities is far away from happening. In other news, the county board of supervisors unanimously approved an emergency measure aimed at decreasing overdose deaths in San Diego County jails. Plus, a shortage of Colorado River water is expected to hit some Southwestern states hard.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
KPBS
Wanted: New deputies. San Diego Sheriff offering big rewards
There are hundreds of vacant positions in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and they have been losing experienced members to other departments. But Sheriff Anthony Ray says it wasn't always this way. "Up until March of 2021, we were the agency that was full and people wanted to...
New California law looks to develop statewide safety standards for e-bikes
Electric bikes have moved well beyond a trend and are clearly not only here to stay, but growing exponentially.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
kusi.com
With temperatures rising, California issues Flex Alert in the evening
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With above-normal temperatures expected in the San Diego area and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid.
KPBS
No masks required for start of San Diego Unified 2022-23 school year
Starting the 2022-23 school year, San Diego Unified School District will not require district-wide masking. School Board Trustee Richard Barrera told KPBS Friday that the district-wide indoor mandate that started with summer school last month has been lifted. A mask requirement could return to individual schools sites if an outbreak of COVID-19 cases is reported.
San Diegans cash in on their pools with rental app
People are finding a new, private way to stay cool in the heat -- and some pool owners are making extra cash at the same time.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
