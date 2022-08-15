Thousands of students returned to San Diego County schools Wednesday, and between COVID-19 safety measures and new laws affecting public school districts, there's a lot to talk about. Then, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. discusses his work on the Jan. 6th committee, and how the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has escalated political tensions. Plus, a new effort to beef up county jail staffing and safety measures. Then, bicycling advocates say the death of a Carlsbad mother while riding her ebike is a wake up call about how unsafe our streets are for cyclists. Also, California has begun a big push to get more four-year-olds enrolled in transitional kindergarten - or TK, but not every parent of an eligible child is ready to sign up. And finally, several residents of the Northern California beachside city, Pacifica recently discovered a forgotten fact about their hometown. During World War II, a Japanese internment camp was located there. The discovery has prompted many to ask, "Why didn't anybody tell us?"

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO