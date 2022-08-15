ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine sheriff's deputy facing domestic violence assault charges

WEST GARDINER, Maine — Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by Maine State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents. The 29-year-old has been charged with three counts of domestic violence assault, three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.
WEST GARDINER, ME
Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
County
Cumberland County, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Mental Health Services#Prison#State Of Maine#Portland Medcu
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police investigate two commercial burglaries

YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
YORK, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS CENTER Maine

One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy