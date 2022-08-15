ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Gonzales police seek info, ID of armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a hotel over the weekend. According to GPD, the pictured person committed an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Police...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for three fugitives who remain at-large. Cody Crouch, 32, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal conspiracy/theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities. Kenneth Self...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One killed in traffic crash on I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Tues., Aug. 16. Police say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. on South I-110 involving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Big rig trouble: Over a dozen semi trucks robbed of parts in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying thieves that stole parts from a Port Allen trucking business. Security camera footage from August 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight. Co-owner Wade Svendson says the next morning he found 16 semi trucks missing multiple parts at his facility.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

