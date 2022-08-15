Read full article on original website
news9.com
Mayo Demonstration School Celebrates 10 Years At Current Location
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School is celebrating 10 years at its location on Route 66. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez took us to the block party!
Union Public Schools superintendent on upcoming school year
2 News Oklahoma’s Amanda Slee sat down with Union’s superintendent to learn more about what’s new this year, if they are fully staffed, and what parents need to know about school safety and security.
news9.com
Local Law Firm Donates Backpacks With School Supplies For Elementary School Kids
2,000 elementary school kids at Tulsa Public Schools are getting brand new backpacks and school supplies. The law firm of Graves McLain partnered with several organizations, like the Oklahoma Association for Justice and Gatesway Foundation, to pack the backpacks. They will go to students at seven different elementary schools. "Not...
sapulpatimes.com
Planning a Fall Garden
Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions
People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.
news9.com
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
News On 6
Several Local Superintendents Make Donations To GOP State Superintendent Candidate, According To Public Records
Public records show several local superintendents are making donations to a Republican candidate running for state superintendent. The superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby, Jenks and Union have donated hundreds of dollars to April Grace's campaign. Several of them have been vocally critical of Grace's runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, who...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center
The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
tulsakids.com
Does Your Student Need an IEP?
Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
News On 6
Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area
A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 prepares for major expansion
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 is getting ready for a major expansion. Sapulpa’s museum features automobiles and exhibits honoring the history and legacy of Route 66. Right now, the museum features a 12,000 square foot complex. The museum is getting ready for a 7,4000 square...
EXCLUSIVE: State recommends historic status for Expo Square Skyride after FOX23 Investigations
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — FOX23 has confirmed the State of Oklahoma’s Historic Preservation Office issued a preliminary opinion Friday recommending the historic Skyride at Tulsa’s Expo Square be considered for placement on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). FOX23 has learned the opinion was hand-delivered to...
Tulsa's Katy Trail Bridge can't be rebuilt after fire
A fire that destroyed the Katy Trail Bridge on Sunday is under investigation. The fire marked the second historic Tulsa bridge along a popular trail to burn over the last couple of years.
Bynum defends city councilor targeted by “buzzwords and falsehoods”
In the week before election day, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is rushing to defend longtime District 6 City Councilor Connie Dodson. Bynum says Dodson has been the target of negative information in an attempt to sway voters away from her. “They are hoping the voters in her district will be...
news9.com
Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled
The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
news9.com
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
