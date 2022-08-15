ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Local Law Firm Donates Backpacks With School Supplies For Elementary School Kids

2,000 elementary school kids at Tulsa Public Schools are getting brand new backpacks and school supplies. The law firm of Graves McLain partnered with several organizations, like the Oklahoma Association for Justice and Gatesway Foundation, to pack the backpacks. They will go to students at seven different elementary schools. "Not...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planning a Fall Garden

Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
news9.com

Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Several Local Superintendents Make Donations To GOP State Superintendent Candidate, According To Public Records

Public records show several local superintendents are making donations to a Republican candidate running for state superintendent. The superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby, Jenks and Union have donated hundreds of dollars to April Grace's campaign. Several of them have been vocally critical of Grace's runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, who...
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center

The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

Does Your Student Need an IEP?

Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News On 6

Power Outages Reported In Tulsa Area

A cool front moving through northeastern Oklahoma has caused some power outages in the Tulsa area. As of 8:45 p.m., there were 7,000 electricity customers without power from U.S. Highway 169 to the Creek Turnpike to the Broken Arrow Expressway. More than 2,500 customers were without power in Rogers County.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 prepares for major expansion

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 is getting ready for a major expansion. Sapulpa’s museum features automobiles and exhibits honoring the history and legacy of Route 66. Right now, the museum features a 12,000 square foot complex. The museum is getting ready for a 7,4000 square...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled

The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training

First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy