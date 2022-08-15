‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz & Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Baby No. 2: ‘We Are In Love’

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Twilight actor Kellan Lutz, 37, and his wife, Brittany Gonzales, 34, revealed the birth of their son with an exciting announcement on social media on August 15. The couple gave everyone an intimate look at their second baby’s arrival with sweet photos, and they look so happy! “Our son is here! Kasen Lane Lutz born 8/10 at 8:52AM | 8lbs 11oz | 21.5” long”, Brittany wrote alongside the series of images.

“We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift,” she continued.

The family’s post included six black and white images that were taken in the hospital, when Kasen was born. Brittany showed off her beautiful new mama belly, while Kellan threw up the peace sign as he held his newborn son. The dad-of-two looked ecstatic to welcome his first son into his family. Baby Kasen’s birth came a year and six months after Brittany gave birth to the couple’s first child, Ashtyn Lilly Lutz.

Ashtyn was born on February 22, 2021, about a year after Brittany suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy. We are very happy to see the couple continue to grow their adorable family, especially two years after the heartbreaking news she shared on her Instagram in February 2020.

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales on the red carpet. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Kellan and his wife Brittany got married nearly five years ago in November 2017. At the time, the couple made the official announcement of their marriage on Instagram with a cute snapshot of them holding Mr. and Mrs. passport holders. Brittany captioned the post, “If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! What are you thankful for?!”

In response to the family’s newest addition, many of Kellan’s costars have congratulated the couple on Instagram. Fellow Twilight costar Nikki Reed, 34, commented a series of heart and crying face emojis. Now that is what we call friends supporting friends. Congratulations to the Lutz crew!