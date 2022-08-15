Read full article on original website
8/18 Dr. Porter Interview
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter.
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
Possible bank hold up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up. Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm. There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took […]
Officials: Man found on Sutton Lane identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man who was found Monday on Sutton Lane has been identified by officials as Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on August 15, at 4:45 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the roadway. Police […]
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Update on Evansville explosion one week later
It's been one week since the explosion rocked the Evansville community. 44News reporter Ben Thomas provides us with an update. Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later. It's been one week since the devastating explosion hit an Evansville neighborhood.
Hold up under investigation at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hold up at the Old National Bank on First Ave. Police say a man walked into the bank shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday and passed the teller a note. They say he was able to get some cash and ran from...
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the tragic and very sudden death of 29-year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. Her friends were devastated and at...
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
One Man Shot Near Downtown Evansville
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired run at South Morton and Powell Avenue around midnight. While in the area, an officer was flagged down at the Marathon Gas Station at the corner of SE 8th and Bellmeade. A man stated that he had been shot and didn’t know who...
Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last Wednesday, Weinbach Avenue is open near the explosion site that killed three people. Crews opened the road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say the road was busy before the incident but even more so. Our 14...
Knox County EMA assisted with explosion investigation
A local first responder played a role in an Evansville investigation. Authorities in Evansville are still investigating a deadly house explosion that happened last week. The explosion killed three people and destroyed several homes. At least 39 other homes were damaged. Knox County EMA says it deployed its Mobile Emergency...
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
