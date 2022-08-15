ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Podcast: Reacting to a rough weekend

The Texas Longhorns nearly made it through the offseason without the typical bad news, but seemingly saved it up for one weekend. After transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall’s arrest for misdemeanor vandalism, the Longhorns saw two key pieces go down with season-ending injuries. Offensive lineman Junior Angilau and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will both miss the entirety of the 2022 season with non-contact knee injuries, highlighting an injury report that featured starters and key contributors on both sides of the ball. Now begins the process of re-examining our expectations for the 2022 season and what would mean success for Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Lions enter season with new football district

As if seven new staff members wasn’t enough of a change for the Lockhart Lions this fall, they will also be playing in a district – District 13 in 5A-2 Region IV. District 13 will consist of Lockhart, San Antonio Pieper, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Cedar Creek, Liberty Hill, Bastrop, and Kerrville Tivy.
LOCKHART, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?

One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. Officials say Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio. She is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
AUSTIN, TX
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Acl
San Angelo LIVE!

What You Need to Know: Texas Hunting License Tags Go Digital

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15. Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in…
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Moonie's Burger House Leander now open

Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX

