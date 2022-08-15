Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph
Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
New Fed Guidelines Seen Helping Crypto Companies Gain Access to Central Banking System
The Federal Reserve announced final guidelines Monday (Aug. 15) that could pave the way for institutions holding crypto and other “new types of financial products” to gain access to so-called master accounts with the central bank. Although the press release from the Fed’s Board of Governors made no...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Target Is Doubling Sortation Centers Amid Surge in Demand for Same-Day Delivery
Pointing to outsized growth for its same-day delivery services, Target plans to double its investment in local sortation centers that support rapid order fulfillment by nearby stores and help it complete final mile logistical challenges. According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the increased commitment to meeting demand for same-day and...
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Lloyds Bank Completes UK’s First Digital Promissory Note Purchase
Lloyds Bank has done the first transaction in the U.K. making use of a digital promissory note purchase, a press release said. Lloyds successfully debuted its pilot transaction of the digital note on Wednesday (Aug. 17). This will help boost the speed of payment and the bank thinks it will...
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking
With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money
Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
Payments Solutions Firm Cardknox Integrates With Verifone Terminals
Payment solutions provider for developers Cardknox is integrating with end-to-end payment solution firm Verifone to enable merchants to keep up with the latest consumer payment preferences for card-present transactions. Cardknox strives to offer support for the broadest range of terminal options, and its integration with Verifone’s payment terminals M400 and...
Logistics API Provider HyperTrack Raises $25M, Launches Tool for Last-Mile Delivery
Saying today’s last-mile delivery environment demands new solutions, HyperTrack, an application programming interface (API) platform for logistics tech builders, has raised $25 million in Series A funding and launched its latest tool for developers. The new funding will help the company grow and expand its global engineering teams, HyperTrack...
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective
The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
Toomey: FDIC ‘Improperly’ Restricting Crypto Trading Amid Broader U.S. Crackdown
A clash may be coming between congressional Republicans and federal banking regulators over the treatment of cryptocurrency businesses. On Tuesday (Aug. 17) Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, wrote to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) demanding to know if the regulator was “improperly” leaning on banks to “deter them from doing business with lawful cryptocurrency-related companies” and to “deter banks from extending credit to crypto-related companies.”
Market Volatility, Souring SPAC Outlook Create Cruel Summer for Crypto M&A
Sometimes it’s friendly and sometimes it isn’t, but long-planned crypto mergers and SPAC acquisitions have been falling apart in the past month. Since July, five deals for crypto firms’ plans to go public through the back door via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have collapsed.
SEC Charges 3 in Connection With 2017 Equifax Data Breach
Three individuals have been charged with illegally tipping and trading in the securities of Equifax before its public announcement of a big cyber intrusion and data breach from 2017, the SEC reported. The SEC filed a complaint that stated Equifax had engaged a public relation firm from Chicago to handle...
All-in-One Payments Solutions Help SMBs Get Paid More Quickly
B2B payments — and specifically the technology underpinning those payments — has some catching up to do in order to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) alleviate pain points. “The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide,” a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, revealed that paper-based and manual tasks still dominate, and automated...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Indian Healthcare Platform PharmEasy Taps Cashfree Payments for Transaction Processing
Indian payments and banking solutions provider Cashfree Payments has partnered with Indian digital healthcare platform PharmEasy to help the platform speed its payments to its retail partners. PharmEasy will use Cashfree Payments’ Payouts application programming interface (API) integration to pay vendors, process customer refunds, disburse loans and handle other transactions,...
